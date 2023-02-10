ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Sports a family affair for five-star Madden Faraimo

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) five-star sophomore safety Madden Faraimo is one of the top prospects in the class of 2025, but his size and speed will also cast a shadow over the prospects preceding him in 2024. Madden has a first name steeped in football tradition and a last name...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
247Sports

Rankings Every Game on Utah's Schedule- Part Two

Utah's schedule is among the toughest any team in college football faces for the 2023 season. With a loaded non-conference schedule and a slew of difficult road tests against Pac-12 foes, the Utes will be tested this year. These six games feature teams with the potential to be ranked in the top 25 or reach the College Football playoff. To view games 12-7 in Part One, click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Five Trojans in need of a big 2023 USC spring camp

USC spring camp 2023 is right around the corner and we decided to identify give Trojans looking for a big spring session. These Trojans were selected for various reasons, a talented player still searching for that breakout season, a Trojan that will be facing a lot of challenges for playing time with new additions or someone who needs to assert themselves in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

'24 DE Isaiah Sanders is an emerging player to watch this spring

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola edge rusher Isaiah Sanders is an intriguing prospect who could emerge this spring as one of the more coveted pass rushers out West. Sanders had a solid junior season for the Cubs as a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks to earn all-league and All-CIF honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star OL Brandon Baker talks new offer from Notre Dame, upcoming visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame earlier today and said he hopes to visit South Bend. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
SANTA ANA, CA
247Sports

Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate

With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

