With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO