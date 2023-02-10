Read full article on original website
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?Zack LovePayson, UT
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
247Sports
Sports a family affair for five-star Madden Faraimo
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) five-star sophomore safety Madden Faraimo is one of the top prospects in the class of 2025, but his size and speed will also cast a shadow over the prospects preceding him in 2024. Madden has a first name steeped in football tradition and a last name...
247Sports
Rankings Every Game on Utah's Schedule- Part Two
Utah's schedule is among the toughest any team in college football faces for the 2023 season. With a loaded non-conference schedule and a slew of difficult road tests against Pac-12 foes, the Utes will be tested this year. These six games feature teams with the potential to be ranked in the top 25 or reach the College Football playoff. To view games 12-7 in Part One, click here.
247Sports
Five Trojans in need of a big 2023 USC spring camp
USC spring camp 2023 is right around the corner and we decided to identify give Trojans looking for a big spring session. These Trojans were selected for various reasons, a talented player still searching for that breakout season, a Trojan that will be facing a lot of challenges for playing time with new additions or someone who needs to assert themselves in 2023.
247Sports
'24 DE Isaiah Sanders is an emerging player to watch this spring
Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola edge rusher Isaiah Sanders is an intriguing prospect who could emerge this spring as one of the more coveted pass rushers out West. Sanders had a solid junior season for the Cubs as a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks to earn all-league and All-CIF honors.
247Sports
USC football adds former Washington State QB, Mississippi State staffer as graduate assistant
USC head coach Lincoln Riley reloaded his support staff with the addition of former Washington State quarterback and Mississippi State staffer Trey Tinsley as a graduate assistant. Tinsley's Twitter profile implies he will be working with quarterbacks; he is also listed on USC's official website. Tinsley, a SoCal native, is...
247Sports
Four-Star OL Brandon Baker talks new offer from Notre Dame, upcoming visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame earlier today and said he hopes to visit South Bend. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
247Sports
Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
247Sports
