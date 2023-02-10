Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objectsRoger MarshVilla Rica, GA
Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds WillDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis: Guys Get Few Wins, Think Highly Of Themselves – Come See Me For Real Fight, Real Check
The events involving Gervonta Davis usually equate to big business and box office success. For the Jan. 7 show featuring Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions leveraged the Baltimore native’s fan base in the area to generate over $5 million in ticket revenue at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC – a new all-time gate record, breaking a previous mark set during a Rolling Stones concert. The sellout event – a ninth-round stoppage win for Davis – featured 19,731 fans.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo: I Needed Some Time Away; Back In My Bag, Defending My WBC Title In June
Jermall Charlo is poised to end by far the longest layoff of his career. The unbeaten two-division and reigning WBC middleweight titlist is back in camp for a planned ring return. Charlo insisted he will next fight in June, though the update was not accompanied by a location, opponent or even a concrete fight date.
worldboxingnews.net
Shock Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV bout possible for Wembley
Deontay Wilder has emerged as a shock candidate to replace Oleksandr Usyk and fight Tyson Fury for a fourth time, World Boxing News can reveal. If Fury cannot tie down a clash with the formidable Ukrainian, WBN believes Fury will turn to Wilder for a massive battle at the national stadium.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Canelo Alvarez next fight: 3 opponent options, including John Ryder
As the boxing world awaits the Canelo Alvarez next fight news, we offer up three opponent options for his 2023
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas: I Don't Agree With The Decision, But I Respect It
With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC super featherweight world championship in his first title shot live on Showtime Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas Backs Jake Paul To Defeat Tommy Fury, Explains Why
Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas is backing Jake Paul to come out on top in his upcoming fight with unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. Fury and Paul will finally collide on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to collide on two occasions, with Fury being unable...
theScore
Report: Canelo, John Ryder finalizing deal for May 6 fight
Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are finalizing a deal for a super middleweight title fight on May 6, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger. A location for the bout at 168 pounds hasn't officially been set, but it's expected to take place in Alvarez's home state of Jalisco, Mexico. Akron Stadium, a 46,000-spectator venue typically used for soccer, is the front-runner, Coppinger adds.
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero: PBC Will Put Me In Best Position To Become First Cuban Heavyweight Champion
There will likely come tougher tests in the career of Lenier Pero. For now, he can take comfort in knowing he survived a potentially disastrous situation this early into his career. The unbeaten Cuban export overcame a rough end to the third round and a deficit on two of the...
Boxing Scene
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing
Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
sportszion.com
Mike Tyson’s trainer Teddy Atlas claims Jake Paul to win vs Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia
The boxing world did not give Jake Paul his dews when the Youtuber initially stepped inside the ring. But after a few years, he finally faces off against a ‘real’ boxer in Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury. Many are giving their picks for the fight and Mike Tyson’s trainer Teddy Atlas also shared his opinion.
Boxing Scene
Martin Bakole Aims To Get Mandatory Crack at Daniel Dubois, Says Shalom
Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole is planning to force a crack at WBA "regular" champion Daniel Dubois. Bakole has been out of the ring since May of 2022, when he picked up a stunning decision win over Olympic gold medal winner Tony Yoka. He is expected to become a lot busier...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: I Don't Think Tommy Fury Believes Things He’s Saying; He's The Fury Family Puppet
Jake Paul didn’t take anything Tommy Fury said to him during their face to face confrontation seriously. Paul claimed Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother – who, among other things, promised to end Paul’s boxing career when they finally fight February 26 – is simply acting out the part he feels he is supposed to play because he is part of a renowned fighting family in England. Deep down, though, Paul suspects that the youngest Fury lacks confidence because his boxing background isn’t nearly as extensive as that of his older brother, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, or even his cousin, heavyweight contender Hughie Fury.
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Fury: I Think I Was Able to Get Into His Head
Oleksandr Usyk thinks he got the upper hand—psychologically speaking—during his last face-to-face encounter with boxing’s merry prankster Tyson Fury. Usyk, the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight champion from Ukraine, is in talks to face Manchester’s Fury, the WBC titlist, this spring for the undisputed heavyweight championship, possibly in the Middle East.
Boxing Scene
Jose Aldo Says He and Mayweather Are In Talks For Exhibition Match In 2023
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition agenda may involve a mixed-martial-arts great. Moments after making his professional boxing debut, Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, indicated Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he and Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition match later this year. “His side has...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “I Feel Like I Have Only Four Fights Left At Super Middleweight”
Although David Benavidez truly enjoys pummeling his foes on fight night, the former two-time super middleweight titlist dreads making the 168-pound weight limit. At times, squeezing down his enormous frame has cost him, including against Roamer Alexis Angulo in 2020. After crushing Anthony Dirrell via ninth-round stoppage, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) attempted to defend his newly won WBC crown against the longtime journeymen.
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie Backs Billam-Smith in Rematch With Riakporhe
WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie is planning to put on a show next month, when he defends his world title against mandatory challenger David Light. The fight takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on March 25, live on Sky Sports. The upcoming fight will be the first for...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter 'Really Optimistic' Fury Fight Gets Made, Adamant on 50/50 Split
The fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship needs to remunerate its participants equally, according to the promoter of Oleksandr Usyk. Ukraine’s Usyk, the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight champion, and Fury, the WBC titlist from England, have been in talks to face each other in the spring for all four heavyweight titles.
Comments / 5