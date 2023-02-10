Jake Paul didn’t take anything Tommy Fury said to him during their face to face confrontation seriously. Paul claimed Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother – who, among other things, promised to end Paul’s boxing career when they finally fight February 26 – is simply acting out the part he feels he is supposed to play because he is part of a renowned fighting family in England. Deep down, though, Paul suspects that the youngest Fury lacks confidence because his boxing background isn’t nearly as extensive as that of his older brother, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, or even his cousin, heavyweight contender Hughie Fury.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO