Oregon 6A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander The 6A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the seven district ...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon Avalanche Center’s ‘VertFest’ returns to Mt. Bachelor
Sun shining, and skis shredding…all in the name of avalanche safety. On Sunday, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center hosted its annual VertFest event, raising funds and awareness about being prepared for avalanche danger. The turnout for races was the highest ever, with 200 racers across multiple backcountry routes. The...
kptv.com
Estacada student makes basketball history
ESTACADA, Ore (KPTV) - One Estacada High School senior has made his school’s history, becoming the first basketball player ever recorded at the school to score 1,000 points in his four seasons. Dominic Nacoste, the one who made it happen, summed it up simply. “I scored 1,000 points,” he...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville home to one of earliest white children born in Oregon Territory
She was rescued before the Cayuse Indian attack at the Whitman Mission
Channel 6000
How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
What's your elevation? How to check before the snow arrives
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is expected to fall Monday evening in the Portland metro area, the Oregon coast range and the Cascade Mountains. But whether or not it sticks and how much accumulates depends on the elevation of where you live. Areas near 1,000 feet could see sticking snow...
centraloregondaily.com
Rescued otter pup at High Desert Museum finally has a name
The North American river otter pup that was rescued from a golf course near Sunriver last year and is now residing at High Desert Museum near Bend will be named Wesley. The chance to name Wesley was auctioned off last August during the museum’s High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser. The Bounds family won the honor and gave the responsibility of naming Wesley to a 7-year-old family member.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Public meeting for 275-unit Southern Crossing development in Bend
The Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association (SCNA) was set to host an online public meeting Monday to consider a two-building apartment complex project supporting almost 275 units. The land use chair with SCNA, Roberta Silverman, says this project would increase the total units being considered for development on the south end...
centraloregondaily.com
Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon
Suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington and Bend face charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Late Saturday night in Crescent, the CODE team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested 45-year-old Keith Eugene Goodman from Bellingham, Washington, and 45-year-old Chelsea Catherine Kelly of Bend.
Man, woman injured in Oregon City parking lot shooting
A man and woman were injured in a shooting in an Oregon City parking lot Sunday night, authorities said.
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
Tigard man lands 1st spring chinook salmon of the year on what might be his last fishing trip
The first spring chinook salmon of the year, a 19-pounder, was landed Saturday in Multnomah Channel by Mike McMahon of Tigard on what might be his last fishing trip. McMahon, 81, stricken with terminal cancer and under hospice care, was fishing near the location he and his family spread his father’s ashes two decades ago.
tourcounsel.com
Woodburn Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon
Woodburn Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon, United States. The complex, located between the cities of Portland and Salem on Interstate 5, opened in 1999 as the Woodburn Company Stores. Owned and operated by Simon Property Group, the center has over 350,000 square feet (33,000 m2) of...
Premature infant twins from Prineville flown to Portland hospital, battling RSV
Hartlee and Holden Puckett, premature twins from Prineville, are battling RSV at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland, KGW reports. The post Premature infant twins from Prineville flown to Portland hospital, battling RSV appeared first on KTVZ.
Valentine’s Day snow record threatened in Portland
Snow is taking aim at Portland this Valentine's Day. The old record for single day snowfall on the holiday of love is 2.0" set back in 1959.
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
theclackamasprint.net
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ADVISORY: WINTER STORM WATCH from Monday 2/13 through Tuesday 2/14 at 4 pm
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 1000 feet with 8 to 16 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
