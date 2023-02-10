ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

▶️ Central Oregon Avalanche Center’s ‘VertFest’ returns to Mt. Bachelor

Sun shining, and skis shredding…all in the name of avalanche safety. On Sunday, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center hosted its annual VertFest event, raising funds and awareness about being prepared for avalanche danger. The turnout for races was the highest ever, with 200 racers across multiple backcountry routes. The...
Estacada student makes basketball history

ESTACADA, Ore (KPTV) - One Estacada High School senior has made his school’s history, becoming the first basketball player ever recorded at the school to score 1,000 points in his four seasons. Dominic Nacoste, the one who made it happen, summed it up simply. “I scored 1,000 points,” he...
How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
What's your elevation? How to check before the snow arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is expected to fall Monday evening in the Portland metro area, the Oregon coast range and the Cascade Mountains. But whether or not it sticks and how much accumulates depends on the elevation of where you live. Areas near 1,000 feet could see sticking snow...
Rescued otter pup at High Desert Museum finally has a name

The North American river otter pup that was rescued from a golf course near Sunriver last year and is now residing at High Desert Museum near Bend will be named Wesley. The chance to name Wesley was auctioned off last August during the museum’s High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser. The Bounds family won the honor and gave the responsibility of naming Wesley to a 7-year-old family member.
▶️ Public meeting for 275-unit Southern Crossing development in Bend

The Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association (SCNA) was set to host an online public meeting Monday to consider a two-building apartment complex project supporting almost 275 units. The land use chair with SCNA, Roberta Silverman, says this project would increase the total units being considered for development on the south end...
Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon

Suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington and Bend face charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Late Saturday night in Crescent, the CODE team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested 45-year-old Keith Eugene Goodman from Bellingham, Washington, and 45-year-old Chelsea Catherine Kelly of Bend.
Woodburn Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon

Woodburn Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon, United States. The complex, located between the cities of Portland and Salem on Interstate 5, opened in 1999 as the Woodburn Company Stores. Owned and operated by Simon Property Group, the center has over 350,000 square feet (33,000 m2) of...
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
