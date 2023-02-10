ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVZ

Banning TikTok in the US ‘should be looked at,’ says Schumer

A proposal to ban TikTok in the United States “should be looked at,” according to US Senator Chuck Schumer. “We do know there’s Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now,” Schumer, the Senate majority leader, told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in a Sunday interview. “We’ll see where they come out.”
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

The 2024 Senate map presents a daunting challenge for Democrats. Time will tell if it proves to be insurmountable. The party, which currently holds a narrow 51-49 majority, must defend 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs this cycle. That means Republicans need a net gain of just one or two seats to retake the Senate, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024.
KTVZ

Biden fires Architect of the Capitol after calls for his resignation

President Joe Biden fired Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton on Monday following allegations that he misused government resources and was not physically present on the Capitol grounds during the January 6, 2021, insurrection, a White House official said. Biden “terminated” Blanton amid bipartisan calls for his firing or...
