Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
BBC
Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss
Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield
Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield
CBS Sports
Referee chief acknowledges 'significant errors' by VAR robbed Arsenal, Brighton of goals
Refereeing chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge that "significant errors" by VAR officials had robbed them of goals on a contentious weekend for Premier League officiating. Officials failed to consider whether Christian Norgaard was offside in teeing up Ivan Toney for Brentford's crucial equaliser whilst Pervis...
Nathan Jones must not take all the blame for Southampton calamity | Ben Fisher
Southampton gambled on Nathan Jones’s appointment after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl but they ignored the red flags and paid the price
BBC
Harry Kane's records are his medals - Alan Shearer on Tottenham legend
Harry Kane is unlikely to be bothered if he never wins a trophy and should stay at Tottenham if it makes him happy, says the Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer. England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs' top scorer with 267 goals and one of only three players, with Shearer and Wayne Rooney, to score 200 Premier League goals.
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd: United return to WSL helm despite Ella Toone red card
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said he believes "play acting" from Spurs' Eveliina Summanen led to Ella Toone's sending off in their crucial victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With United leading 2-1 in a nervy affair, England international Toone appeared to hit out at Summanen amid a scramble on the...
LISTEN: Reporter directly accuses Reading boss Paul Ince of 'grim' time-wasting at Sunderland
BBC's Jeff Brown confronted Paul Ince about Reading's time-wasting at Sunderland, and he did not like it one bit.
FOX Sports
Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4
MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
Uefa promises ‘special refund scheme’ for Liverpool and Real Madrid fans
Uefa has said it will open a ‘special refund scheme for fans’ who attended last season’s Champions League final in Paris
Soccer-Wasteful Inter held to goalless draw at Sampdoria
GENOA, Italy, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Second-placed Inter Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday as Simone Inzaghi's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances on a foggy Genoa night.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Ex-chairman Davies 'cannot see' clubs blocking reform
Former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies "cannot see a way" in which the nation's clubs would again block reform of the governing body. Davies says during his tenure from 2014-2020, governance changes were stopped. His successor Rob Butcher faced the same disappointment. But after serious allegations about conduct...
BBC
'Fishcotheque' in failed Southampton City of Culture bid
A live link to a cornershop in Pakistan, a "fishcotheque" and park illuminations were among proposals for Southampton's failed UK City of Culture bid, it has been revealed. Southampton made the shortlist to be named UK City of Culture for 2025 but lost out to Bradford. Now the contents of...
