ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

A glance at the world's deadliest quakes in past 25 years

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPSbL_0kikaeNp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1evt_0kikaeNp00

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week has killed more than 21,600 people. Here's a look at the deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years:

___

— Feb. 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

— April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

— March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

— Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti , over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

— May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

— May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia's Java island.

— Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

— Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

— Dec. 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

— Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

— Aug. 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

___

Source: AP archives, local governments, U.S. Geological Survey

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
ABC News

War for control of Haiti's capital targets women's bodies

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Nadia hushes the crying 3-month-old baby swaddled in her arms, gently planting kisses on her forehead. She was 19, not ready to be a mother. But the young Haitian’s life changed when she was walking home from class on the dusty streets of a gang-controlled area of Haiti’s capital last year.
ABC News

German conservatives hail rare 'big city' win in Berlin

BERLIN -- Germany's main opposition party on Monday celebrated its victory in a Berlin state election re-run made necessary by serious voting glitches in 2021, arguing that the result shows the party can appeal to voters in urban areas with center-right policies that include tough talk on immigration. The Christian...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy