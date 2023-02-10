Read full article on original website
Related
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes
With luxury options retailing in the thousands, this pair of trendy lug-soled loafers is much easier to swing at $32.99.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
sneakernews.com
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”
First rumored in late May 2022, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” recently appeared in official images ahead of its re-release on Feb. 18. Set to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend 2023, the re-release marks the third time the sneaker will drop after having debuted during the All-Star celebration in 1998. Original design cues return on the mostly black-colored sneaker, with tumbled leather and suede covering the majority of the upper. Black panther eye-inspired detailing at the lateral heel reprises its role, as does the three-tone tooling underneath. The Air Jordan offering features red and yellow accents throughout the top and bottom halves, bringing Michael Jordan’s championship-winning shoe to the modern era in faithful fashion.
Marjorie Harvey Brings Dramatic Dressing to New Heights in Cutout Gown, Fur Coat & 5-Inch Heels With Steve Harvey on Private Jet
Marjorie Harvey looked elegant as she stepped out for date night with Steve Harvey. Steve’s stylist Elly Karamoh shared a video of the couple on his Instagram this weekend, showing them inside of a private jet. For her date night, Marjorie wore a black one-shoulder gown that featured an embellished cutout bodice and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with a dramatic black fur coat with elbow-length sleeves. Marjorie opted for sparkling earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a side part style with soft curls framing her face that sported minimal makeup that featured...
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
Apparently, LeBron isn't the only James that's breaking records.
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
Dresses, bags, shoes, and more are all discounted.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
Comments / 5