We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Marie Kondo taught us how to fold our T-shirts and velvet hangers became the It way to hang all our other wardrobe staples, there was Hold Everything—a brand of organizational solutions launched by Williams Sonoma, Inc back in 1983 and later picked up by Pottery Barn in 1993. For the 23 years that the line was around before shutting its doors in 2006, its products were a favorite among home organizers. Now Pottery Barn is bringing the Hold Everything name back, starting with the release of the Essential Closet.

3 DAYS AGO