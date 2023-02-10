Read full article on original website
A Jacquemus x Nike "JF1" Is On the Way
After releasing two colorways of the Air Humara in 2022 as part of a 15-piece Summer 2022 collection, Jacquemus is now set to connect Nike once again, offering a spin on one of its most iconic footwear silhouettes, the Air Force 1. Revealed thus far are white leather uppers, a...
PLEASURES and AKILA Reconnect to Release Their Latest Reflex Sunglasses
Hot off the heels of teaming up with rapper Freddie Gibbs for a collaborative capsule, AKILA LA is broadening its catalog by reuniting with fellow Los Angeles imprint PLEASURES to introduce another joint effort. Just in time for Spring, the duo is back with a fresh batch of Reflex sunnies that are prepared in two colorways.
BED j.w. FORD FW23 Is a Display of Twinkling Imagination
BED j.w. FORD has focused on channeling the childlike curiosity and wonder of imagination for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Entitled “twinkle twinkle little star,” the brand’s latest aptly expands its design catalog while also offering up eye-catching newness. In conceiving the new collection, brand founder/creative director Shinpei...
The Crocs All-Terrain Atlas Means Business
Introducing a fully molded, closed-heel shoe for the first time ever, Crocs goes full gorpcore with its lastest All-Terrain Atlas silhouette. No doubt carrying over design cues from Salehe Bembury‘s Crocs Pollex Clog, the upcoming pairs feature wavy tread patterns inspired by the topography of the Rocky Mountains. The...
JiyongKim's SS23 Collection Campaign Explores Dynamic Layering
Unveiled back in October, JiyongKim, the eponymous label of designer Jiyong Kim, has now shared the campaign for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The seasonal range is comprised of various outerwear, hoodies, shirts, and pants marked by sun-bleached details that establish a focus on natural color fading. The label’s unique process...
Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing a teaser image, Supreme has now returned to showcase its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Revealing the range, we are presented with a simple lookbook starring members of its current skate team – Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Efron Danzig, and Taito. The seasonal offering is dominated by...
The 10 most comfortable jeans according to the woman&home team
The most comfortable jeans are a wardrobe essential, the woman&home team reveal the pairs they can't live without
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
Jimmy Gorecki's JSP and Vault by Vans Connect for "I Love My JSP Vans" Collection
Coming together for the third time following the release of Vans Chukkas in 2021 telling the story of Philadelphia’s famed Love Park, Jimmy Gorecki‘s JSP reunites with Vault by Vans for a “I Love My JSP” three-shoe collection paying homage to his East Coast roots. The...
And Wander and Salomon Reconnect for XT-Slate Sneakers
And wander, an outdoor brand founded by former ISSEY MIYAKE designers Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, has unveiled a new iteration of Salomon‘s XT-SLATE sneaker. The pairs come shortly after Salomon revealed a special take on the silhouette with Wood Wood, and follows and wander and Salomon’s long line of collaborations stretching back to 2019.
Pottery Barn Is Bringing Back a Favorite ’90s Organization Brand
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Marie Kondo taught us how to fold our T-shirts and velvet hangers became the It way to hang all our other wardrobe staples, there was Hold Everything—a brand of organizational solutions launched by Williams Sonoma, Inc back in 1983 and later picked up by Pottery Barn in 1993. For the 23 years that the line was around before shutting its doors in 2006, its products were a favorite among home organizers. Now Pottery Barn is bringing the Hold Everything name back, starting with the release of the Essential Closet.
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Zenith Unveils Its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Watch Box Set
Zenith has unveiled its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set, an exclusive and limited box set comprising eight DEFY 21 Ultraviolet chronographs. Housed in an iridescent acrylic presentation case, every one of the watches boasts a different colorway, ranging from black, violet, blue, pink, orange, green, khaki, and turquoise. Attired in a matte-finished titanium build, the timepieces are characterized by an open-dial design and raised chronograph counters, complete with the movement doused in a vivid metallic hue that corresponds to each piece’s Cordura-effect rubber straps.
Evisen Skateboards Shares Its Eclectic Outlook for SS23
Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, Japan’s Evisen Skateboards has prepared yet another seasonal range centered around its eclectic outlook. Aside from its exciting new styles, the latest from the skate imprint also features an array of basics for everyday wear. Standouts in the SS23 collection include an all-weather three-layer mountain...
Under Armour's SlipSpeed Trainer Slides Into NYC for Valentine's Day Pop-Up
Under Armour’s go-anywhere, do-anything SlipSpeed can be summed up in one word: versatile. It’s a shoe that was made for high-impact athletic activity but is comfortable and flexible enough for casual wear — a secondary purpose that’s aided by its crushable heel and BOA lacing system. It’s a true “one-a-day” shoe: if you’re rocking the SlipSpeed when you head out for the day you won’t need to bring another pair of shoes with you, no matter what you have planned.
Another Nike SB Dunk Low Decon "N7" Has Surfaced
Since October of last year, various peeks into Nike’s N7 collection for 2023 have hit the net. The line celebrates and honors Native American and Indigenous communities with thematic apparel and footwear releasing each year in support of Nike’s N7 Fund which has aided over 270 communities and organizations since 2009, awarding over $8 million USD in grants. Now, it has been revealed that.
adidas Outfits the Rivalry Low 86 in "Core White"
As Basketball geared up for 2023, the unveiling of the “Remember The Why” apparel collection’s first chapter marked a distinct pivot in style. Straying away from the look of traditional performance gear, it initially was thought to have been designed in collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo due to its Fear of God-esque minimal presentation. It turned out that Lorenzo did not play an official role in its creation, indicating that adidas is instead ushering in a new era of basketball gear itself.
Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "White Infrared" Is a Fairway Flex
Between collaborations with the Eastside Golf and its consistent stream of inline colorways, Jordan Brand‘s golf division has been making a sizable amount of noise in recent memory. New footwear offerings continue to be revealed on a monthly basis, and the latest to surface on our radar is an Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “White Infrared” colorway.
Nike Unveils New Speed-Focused Vaporfly 3
Has officially released its Vaporfly 3, the all-round racing shoe focused on speed and comfort for runners going the distance. The updated model for Nike’s classic running shoe features new technical additions that allow athletes to feel a smoother transition, improved stability, as well as more energy return with the new lightweight design. The new design sees a ZoomX midsole and Flyknit yarn upper, featuring refined details that improve the shoe and propel the Vaporfly 3 forward to becoming the leader of the pack.
