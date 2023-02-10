ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Virginia Union upset on the road by Lincoln

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7pmO_0kikXaJW00


Virginia Union University’s Mahzi Thames scored a team-high 15 points, but Lincoln University of Pennsylvania defeated the Panthers 85-77 on Thursday, February 9, in Lincoln University, Pa.

VUU’s Robert Osborne recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Keleaf Tate added 13 points of his own.

Virginia Union’s Raemaad Wright scored 11 points in the game.

“Anytime you’re playing on the road in the CIAA you must be prepared mentally and physically for a tough game,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler .  “I thought we struggled in those areas tonight and that was difference in the ball game.  We have to get back to playing Virginia Union basketball this Saturday against Bowie State.”

The loss dropped VUU to 19-6 on the season and marked the Panthers’ first CIAA divisional loss of the season.  VUU dropped into a virtual tie with Virginia State University for first place in the Northern Division of the CIAA.  Both VUU and VSU have identical 9-4 records with three games left to play.

Virginia Union will now return home to Barco-Stevens Hall to face Bowie State University on national television at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, in Richmond, Va.

The post Virginia Union upset on the road by Lincoln appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

South Carolina's Dawn Staley coaches game in Eagles jersey

Now that is how you get ready for Super Bowl Sunday. Staley is from Philadelphia, and also spent some time as the women's basketball coach at Temple, and was obviously fired up for the Eagles Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII later in the day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Young Black men interested in a career in medicine sought for inaugural cohort of new mentorship program

ABOVE PHOTO: Young men training for a career in medicine in the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. (Photo: College of Physicians of Philadelphia) The College of Physicians of Philadelphia recently announced the opening of its application process for its new Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. The program is designed to nurture, inspire, and prepare Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Loquitur

West Philly store owner strives for change and empowerment

At her West Philly boutique Grant Blvd, owner Kimberly McGlonn hires formerly incarcerated people, donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofit organizations, and recycles and repurposes materials in the spirit of sustainability. The mission McGlonn and the Grant Blvd team hope to fulfill is promoting equality in both gender and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy