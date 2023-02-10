ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Bernard Arnault-Owned Company Demands Small Beauty Company Change Name

By Steve Huff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XPby_0kikXZNf00

Kenz Beauty, a skincare brand specializing in all-natural products, finds itself in a classic David vs. Goliath corporate battle after legal challenges from Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy's ( LVMH ) subsidiary, Kenzo. The luxury conglomerate, owned by the world's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault , demands a change immediately, claiming that the small business's name is "deceptively similar" to theirs.

People reports that as a tribute to her child and to counteract the stigma associated with autism , Kenz Beauty founder Rim Daghmash named the brand after her daughter Kenzie, who is on the autism spectrum. Part of every sale made by Kenz Beauty is donated to autism research. The name is a central part of the brand's message. Daghmash believes changing it would affect finances and take away from the brand's purpose.

Unable to afford legal fees, Daghmash has offered mediation. So far, her offer has been ignored. In a video posted on Instagram, the small business owner noted that she "launched this business to tell the world that autistic kids are beautiful."

"We are inspired by Kenzie's beauty," Daghmash said, "and we've called the business Kenz Beauty because autistic kids are beautiful." She went on to say, "To me, as a small business owner, this is pure bullying and harassment."

Kenzo released a statement to Australian Channel 9 in which it said it is "is acting worldwide to protect its brand and products in order to avoid any risk of confusion with a third-party brand and, above all, to fight against infringement."

Kenzo said discussions in the hope of reaching an agreement are ongoing, and it wishes "full success to Ms. Daghmash and the action she is achieving via her company."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy