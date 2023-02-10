ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Football rumours: Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiNcz_0kikXOuu00

What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi . The Daily Mail says Spurs management view the 22-year-old as one of two new centre-backs the club want to bring in ahead of next season. Guehi has been a stand-out performer for Palace since joining from Chelsea at the start of last season.

Metro, citing Gazzetta dello Sport, reports Inter Milan are eager to hold further talks with Chelsea over making Romelu Lukaku ‘s loan deal permanent. This comes despite a turbulent return to Italy for the 29-year-old forward, who has only managed two goals from 11 appearances in a campaign where he has struggled with injury and form.

The Times reports Leeds are considering Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as a potential successor to Jesse Marsch. The 44-year-old Dutchman has guided Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie table.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen : Chelsea have earmarked the Napoli striker as their top target for the summer transfer window, says website 90min.

Naby Keita : Bild reports RB Leipzig may look to re-sign the 27-year-old midfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.Get in, boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InQFW8T84g— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said:...
The Independent

Vincent Kompany reveals Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola comparison at Man City

Premier League title rivals Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta “spoke the same language” when they worked together at Manchester City, according to former club captain Vincent Kompany.Guardiola and Arteta will go head to head on Wednesday night when defending champions City head to the Emirates Stadium with a chance to move above Arsenal at the top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.Guardiola won both matches against his former assistant last season, 5-0 in Manchester and 2-1 in north London, but Arsenal are a different proposition this term as they seek their first Premier League title since...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo opens Liverpool account as they ease past derby rivals Everton

Liverpool’s first Premier League win of the year – and January signing Cody Gakpo’s maiden goal for the club – brought new Everton manager Sean Dyche’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end in the 242nd Merseyside derby.Having beaten leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge, the former Clarets boss and his side made the short trip across Stanley Park arguably with more confidence and momentum considering their hosts’ much-publicised problems.But they left with chants of “going down” and “it’s your last trip to Anfield” ringing in their ears after goals from Mohamed Salah and Gapko in a 14-minute period...
The Independent

Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure.Spurs resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan on Tuesday against the backdrop of an inconsistent run in the Premier League.Conte, who says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery, watched his side beat champions Manchester City and then follow it up by being thrashed 4-1 at Leicester at the weekend, when a spot in the Premier League top four was theirs for the taking.Checking out the San Siro 🏟 pic.twitter.com/fZ88N1MUbz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023Spurs...
The Independent

Chelsea midfield told to step up on Champions League return

Chelsea’s midfield must compensate for the lack of a recognised striker if Graham Potter is to stand a chance of turning the club’s fortunes around, according to Glenn Hoddle.Potter takes his side to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday on the back of a three-game winless Premier League run that has brought just a single goal.Saturday’s draw against West Ham at the London Stadium left the Blues lagging 10 points behind in the race to finish in the top four, with little uplift in performances or results since owner Todd...
The Independent

Ben Duckett savouring every minute of international career after England recall

Ben Duckett does not want to miss another minute of his England career after putting his long international hiatus firmly behind him this winter.Duckett first represented his country as an up and coming prospect in 2016, playing four Tests and three ODIs in Bangladesh and India before falling out of favour as quickly as he had risen through the ranks.Aside from a solitary T20 appearance in 2019 he was not seen again for the best part of six years, but has re-emerged in a big way in recent months.He has secured a spot into both white-ball squads and also been...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s fast-break turns Merseyside derby and lifts Liverpool’s mood

The 242nd Merseyside derby lasted some 95 minutes, including stoppage time, and was decided in 15 seconds. It was determined when James Tarkowski hit the post and Mohamed Salah sprinted away and scored 100 yards away, when the blueprint that brought Everton victory against Arsenal was inches from an action replay and when the Egyptian ended a host of waits.He had not scored at Anfield in the Premier League since October. Liverpool had not struck anywhere in the top flight since 2 January. They had not won in the division in 2023. But for Everton, the shortest journey on the...
The Independent

‘I need to understand’: Steve Borthwick to investigate England’s Six Nations habit

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their GuinnessSix Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.One win and one defeat...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy