LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead in the south valley. On Saturday, at approximately 7:16 p.m., CCFD and two units from Henderson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue after receiving calls from multiple callers stating, "the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO