Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated winesBest of South FloridaHollywood, FL
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding suspect accused of robbery with a deadly weapon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of robbery with a deadly weapon in the northeast valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the robbery occurred at the 3600 block of Nellis Blvd near Las Vegas Blvd around 2:23 a.m. on January 7.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police locate missing man suffering from dementia
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: North Las Vegas Police have located Danny Conn who went missing yesterday. ORIGINAL: Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old man in North Las Vegas. Danny Conn was last seen around his home near North Decatur Boulevard and...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding gas station robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a commercial robbery suspect in the south valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the robbery occurred at a gas station in the 8100 block of South Maryland Pkwy near Windmill Ln on January 23 around 1:43 p.m.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for drive-by shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting in the northwest valley. On Monday, LVMPD reported to the intersection of Redberry Street and Michael Way near Cheyenne Avenue after multiple reports of rounds being fired from a white four-door sedan. Police...
news3lv.com
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty against the 24-year-old man charged with killing a Las Vegas police officer last year. Clark County District Court records show that a notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the case of Tyson Hampton.
news3lv.com
1 person dead after house fire in south valley, Las Vegas officials say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead in the south valley. On Saturday, at approximately 7:16 p.m., CCFD and two units from Henderson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue after receiving calls from multiple callers stating, "the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside."
news3lv.com
39 arrested, 68 cited in Super Bowl weekend DUI Blitz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Super Bowl is officially over, but police were able to stop dangerous drivers just in time ahead of the big game. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released the results of its DUI Blitz during the Super Bowl weekend. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Police...
news3lv.com
CCSD Superintendent call for review of school police use of force policy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County School District Superintendent has spoken with CCSD Chief of Police Mike Blackeye to conduct a complete review of the department's use of force policy and protocols. This statement follows an incident outside of Durango High School Thursday that has caught the attention of...
news3lv.com
NICU babies at Las Vegas hospitals ready to spread love this Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The littlest patients at two Las Vegas hospitals are ready to steal some hearts this Valentine's Day. Staff members at MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Children's Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit got the babies ready to spread love ahead of the holiday. The valley hospitals shared...
news3lv.com
Windy weather leading to flight delays from Phoenix to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Windy weather is creating some delays for people heading from the Phoenix area to Las Vegas following the big game. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice saying a traffic management program was in effect for arriving flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. In...
news3lv.com
Silverado Ranch Community Center kicks off groundbreaking
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new community center is making its way to serve the Silverado Ranch valley. Clark County broke ground on the first new community center in nearly a decade on Monday. The project will feature a two-story, 37,000-square-foot space with an indoor walking track, a state-of-the-art...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport hosts pop-up marriage license office for Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking the title of the 'wedding capital of the world' to the next level. Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya opened a pop-up marriage license office just in time for Valentine's Day. An Elvis impersonator joined couples on Monday to celebrate...
news3lv.com
Raiderettes host pre-Valentine's Day 'Daddy Daughter Dance' at The Studio
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love but also family love. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiderettes hosted its inaugural pre-Valentine's Day "Daddy Daughter Dance." Fathers and daughters spent time together at The Studio in Henderson's Matter Park. The dance was specifically made for...
news3lv.com
Local students hold rally for Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas high schoolers organized a downtown rally on Friday in recognizing Teen Dating Violence Prevention and Awareness Month. Local teens are calling on CCSD to better train counselors in handling teen abuse situations. The CDC says 1 in 10 adolescents have experienced physical abuse,...
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: National Alliance on Mental Illness provides Las Vegas resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most frequent questions regarding mental health is where to turn for help. News 3 learned about a new resource down the street from Downtown Las Vegas and UMC. Trinh Dang, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), walked News...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at Clark County School District spending
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's spending is coming under the microscope as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and lawmakers call for greater scrutiny on public education funds. Rachel O'Brien from Open the Books joined us to talk about what the organization found when looking at the...
news3lv.com
U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
news3lv.com
Dark Sky Festival kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a trip to space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. Death Valley's Dark Sky Festival kicked off on Friday. Scientists and park rangers taught lessons about the cosmos and shared how the national park has been used as an analog for exploration from afar.
news3lv.com
Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Beyoncé adds second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Renaissance World Tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyoncé added a second show at Allegiant Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday, Allegiant Stadium announced due to high demand, Beyoncé will be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, and the newly added date Aug. 27. According to the Twitter announcement,...
Comments / 0