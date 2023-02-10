ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police seek help finding gas station robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a commercial robbery suspect in the south valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the robbery occurred at a gas station in the 8100 block of South Maryland Pkwy near Windmill Ln on January 23 around 1:43 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person dead after house fire in south valley, Las Vegas officials say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead in the south valley. On Saturday, at approximately 7:16 p.m., CCFD and two units from Henderson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue after receiving calls from multiple callers stating, "the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

39 arrested, 68 cited in Super Bowl weekend DUI Blitz

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Super Bowl is officially over, but police were able to stop dangerous drivers just in time ahead of the big game. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released the results of its DUI Blitz during the Super Bowl weekend. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Windy weather leading to flight delays from Phoenix to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Windy weather is creating some delays for people heading from the Phoenix area to Las Vegas following the big game. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice saying a traffic management program was in effect for arriving flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch Community Center kicks off groundbreaking

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new community center is making its way to serve the Silverado Ranch valley. Clark County broke ground on the first new community center in nearly a decade on Monday. The project will feature a two-story, 37,000-square-foot space with an indoor walking track, a state-of-the-art...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Raiderettes host pre-Valentine's Day 'Daddy Daughter Dance' at The Studio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love but also family love. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiderettes hosted its inaugural pre-Valentine's Day "Daddy Daughter Dance." Fathers and daughters spent time together at The Studio in Henderson's Matter Park. The dance was specifically made for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local students hold rally for Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas high schoolers organized a downtown rally on Friday in recognizing Teen Dating Violence Prevention and Awareness Month. Local teens are calling on CCSD to better train counselors in handling teen abuse situations. The CDC says 1 in 10 adolescents have experienced physical abuse,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at Clark County School District spending

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's spending is coming under the microscope as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and lawmakers call for greater scrutiny on public education funds. Rachel O'Brien from Open the Books joined us to talk about what the organization found when looking at the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dark Sky Festival kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a trip to space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. Death Valley's Dark Sky Festival kicked off on Friday. Scientists and park rangers taught lessons about the cosmos and shared how the national park has been used as an analog for exploration from afar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV

