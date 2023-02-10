Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valentine's Day Wine And Chocolate Lovers Celebration In Newtown, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNewtown, CT
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Related
An Open Letter to Mayor Rilling, members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation, and the Common Council
It is a difficult time to lead. This is a long one, and I hope you’ll stick with me until the end. In past years, when I have come to address the Council, Mayor, and BET at public comment during the budget process, I have spoken to what I know is the desire and motivation that got you all into public service in the first place – the genuine desire to make the world better. When I was elected to the Board of Education, I almost immediately realized how much more difficult that is than most people understand. People think it’s easy, and that they could do it better, but I know it’s hard, and getting harder. It’s also a very scary time to be in government. I imagine you have all had these moments of reckoning with yourselves.
Response to the Mayor’s recommendation for the 2023-2024 Operating Budget
Coming into this year’s budget season, Norwalk Public Schools understood the uphill battle we faced in securing the funding necessary to ensure all our scholars had the tools to be successful in the classroom, stay socially and emotionally healthy, and graduate future ready. With the Mayor’s recommendation of a...
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
A deep dive into Norwalk Public Schools’ strategic plan update
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school leaders held a “fishbowl” gallery to review how the district was doing in terms of meeting its strategic plan goals. Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that the Feb. 7 meeting came at the “midpoint of this academic school year,” which made it a good time to review the district’s progress.
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
DPW roundup: Sidewalks
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Department of Public Works roundup:. DPW claims success in hiring smaller contractors for sidewalk work. Connecting Taylor and Scribner Avenues, pedestrian-wise. TMP hopes to be ‘more responsive’ to smaller sidewalk needs. Sidewalk work spread out to different contractors. Colonna Concrete and Asphalt...
Norwalk flies Pan-African flag in honor of Black History Month
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue. “This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”
Norwalk photos/videos: Chinese New Year
NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Public Library celebrated Happy Lantern Festival with dance performances, Chinese food and other activities Feb. 5, a production made possible by Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers. Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris submitted photos taken by Kim Yong and some videos she took herself, to...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 1