An Open Letter to Mayor Rilling, members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation, and the Common Council

It is a difficult time to lead. This is a long one, and I hope you’ll stick with me until the end. In past years, when I have come to address the Council, Mayor, and BET at public comment during the budget process, I have spoken to what I know is the desire and motivation that got you all into public service in the first place – the genuine desire to make the world better. When I was elected to the Board of Education, I almost immediately realized how much more difficult that is than most people understand. People think it’s easy, and that they could do it better, but I know it’s hard, and getting harder. It’s also a very scary time to be in government. I imagine you have all had these moments of reckoning with yourselves.
A deep dive into Norwalk Public Schools’ strategic plan update

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school leaders held a “fishbowl” gallery to review how the district was doing in terms of meeting its strategic plan goals. Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that the Feb. 7 meeting came at the “midpoint of this academic school year,” which made it a good time to review the district’s progress.
DPW roundup: Sidewalks

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Department of Public Works roundup:. DPW claims success in hiring smaller contractors for sidewalk work. Connecting Taylor and Scribner Avenues, pedestrian-wise. TMP hopes to be ‘more responsive’ to smaller sidewalk needs. Sidewalk work spread out to different contractors. Colonna Concrete and Asphalt...
Norwalk flies Pan-African flag in honor of Black History Month

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue. “This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”
Norwalk photos/videos: Chinese New Year

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Public Library celebrated Happy Lantern Festival with dance performances, Chinese food and other activities Feb. 5, a production made possible by Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers. Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris submitted photos taken by Kim Yong and some videos she took herself, to...
