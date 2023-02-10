Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Inflation Report Due Tuesday Has the Potential to Deliver Some Bad News
All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
Crypto Firm Paxos to Face SEC Charges, Ordered to Stop Minting Binance Stablecoin
New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices
"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
China's Tech Giants Are Launching ChatGPT Clones — and Beijing Is Watching Closely
Chinese technology giants from Alibaba to Baidu have announced their intentions to launch ChatGPT-style products. But announcements from China's biggest firms have not declared they are working on a free-for-all ChatGPT-esque chatbot, a move which could worry Beijing, which heavily censors internet content. Instead, companies have spoken about the technology...
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
