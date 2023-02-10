Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Huge first half propels UND to win at Omaha
OMAHA, NEB. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (15-9, 8-6 SL) complete the season sweep of the University of Nebraska-Omaha (12-14, 7-8 SL) Mavericks, 79-61. North Dakota came out hot for the second game in a row to its highest scoring first half of the season (51). The second half was a defensive battle, UND would hold Omaha to 41 points to snuff out the comeback attempt.
740thefan.com
Bison women’s hoops drops game at Denver
(NDSU Athletics) DENVER – Four Bison reached double digits in scoring as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team came up short at Denver, 83-71, on Saturday afternoon Hamilton Gymnasium. Heaven Hamling led the way for the Bison (14-10, 8-6 Summit) with a team-high 14 points to go...
740thefan.com
Skunberg a career-high 30 as Bison beat Denver
FARGO, N.D. – Junior Boden Skunberg poured in a career-high 30 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. NDSU improved to 8-6 in Summit League play, climbing to third in the league...
740thefan.com
NDSU Wrestling Defeats Oklahoma 21-12 for Seventh Straight Win
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics)– The North Dakota State wrestling program picked up a 21-12 victory over Oklahoma Friday night in Big 12 action at the Scheels Center. The Bison (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) jumped out to a strong start, winning five of the first six matches and extended their win streak to seven duals, matching the longest in the program’s Division I history.
740thefan.com
MSUM Drops Nail-Biter to Beavers
BEMIDJI, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – MSU Moorhead would overcome a 12-point defecit in the second half, but was unable to come up with a late basket to defeat Bemidji State The Beavers beat the Dragons 88-87. MSUM opened the game with a balanced scoring effort with four different Dragons scoring in the first five minutes of play. The team would shoot 70 percent through the first seven minutes to take a 16-9 lead over the Beavers early on. A Logan Kinsey three-pointer would put the Dragons back in front after Bemidji State had a flurry of inside baskets. Midway through the first half, MSUM led 23-21.
740thefan.com
Rural Fergus Falls home heavily damaged, garage destroyed in Sunday fire; no injuries
FERGUS FALLS, MINN (KFGO) – A Sunday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in rural Otter Tail County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at a residence on North Wall Lake Drive. One person was able to get out with the help of a neighbor. Initial reports indicated there was a fire in a garage. The garage was engulfed and the fire had extended into the house as firefighters arrived on the scene.
740thefan.com
2 arrested for drug violations after search warrant in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two of three people detained after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in Fargo Thursday morning have been arrested for drug violations and outstanding warrants. According to the Fargo Police Department, 52-year-old Timmie Smith, and 52-year-old Tara Felix, both of Fargo, were taken into custody after Red...
740thefan.com
City of Fargo to discontinue collection of glass from recycling bins
FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo will stop accepting glass as part of its residential all-in-one recycling program starting March 6. “There’s a poor market value for glass, the weight, it’s obviously the heaviest commodity in comparison to plastic bottles or cardboard boxes, transportation trucks that haul the material down to Minneapolis where the material recovery facilities are, glass is 10-20% of our total volume, so just that extra weight of that with the fuel prices,” City Recycling Coordinator Jenn Pickett told a special informational meeting of the city commission.
