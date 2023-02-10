BEMIDJI, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – MSU Moorhead would overcome a 12-point defecit in the second half, but was unable to come up with a late basket to defeat Bemidji State The Beavers beat the Dragons 88-87. MSUM opened the game with a balanced scoring effort with four different Dragons scoring in the first five minutes of play. The team would shoot 70 percent through the first seven minutes to take a 16-9 lead over the Beavers early on. A Logan Kinsey three-pointer would put the Dragons back in front after Bemidji State had a flurry of inside baskets. Midway through the first half, MSUM led 23-21.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO