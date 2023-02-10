Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Skunberg a career-high 30 as Bison beat Denver
FARGO, N.D. – Junior Boden Skunberg poured in a career-high 30 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. NDSU improved to 8-6 in Summit League play, climbing to third in the league...
NDSU Wrestling Defeats Oklahoma 21-12 for Seventh Straight Win
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics)– The North Dakota State wrestling program picked up a 21-12 victory over Oklahoma Friday night in Big 12 action at the Scheels Center. The Bison (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) jumped out to a strong start, winning five of the first six matches and extended their win streak to seven duals, matching the longest in the program’s Division I history.
Dragons Capture Century Trophy for Sixth Time in Overtime Win over Beavers
BEMIDJI, Minn.(MSUM Athletics) – For the sixth time in seven years, MSU Moorhead captured the Century Trophy in a 68-60 overtime win against Bemidji State. Mariah McKeever scored a season-high 26 points in the win. Offensively, both teams struggled in the first 10 minutes of play with MSUM shooting...
UND comes back for OT win over Omaha
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their third straight win Saturday afternoon defeating Omaha 76-73 in overtime. It is the second three game winning streak of the season for the Hawks and the first three game winning streak in Summit League play since the 2018-19 season. This was a back-and-forth game with 20 lead changes and 13 ties.
Rural Fergus Falls home heavily damaged, garage destroyed in Sunday fire; no injuries
FERGUS FALLS, MINN (KFGO) – A Sunday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in rural Otter Tail County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at a residence on North Wall Lake Drive. One person was able to get out with the help of a neighbor. Initial reports indicated there was a fire in a garage. The garage was engulfed and the fire had extended into the house as firefighters arrived on the scene.
2 arrested for drug violations after search warrant in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two of three people detained after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in Fargo Thursday morning have been arrested for drug violations and outstanding warrants. According to the Fargo Police Department, 52-year-old Timmie Smith, and 52-year-old Tara Felix, both of Fargo, were taken into custody after Red...
City of Fargo to discontinue collection of glass from recycling bins
FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo will stop accepting glass as part of its residential all-in-one recycling program starting March 6. “There’s a poor market value for glass, the weight, it’s obviously the heaviest commodity in comparison to plastic bottles or cardboard boxes, transportation trucks that haul the material down to Minneapolis where the material recovery facilities are, glass is 10-20% of our total volume, so just that extra weight of that with the fuel prices,” City Recycling Coordinator Jenn Pickett told a special informational meeting of the city commission.
