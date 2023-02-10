FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo will stop accepting glass as part of its residential all-in-one recycling program starting March 6. “There’s a poor market value for glass, the weight, it’s obviously the heaviest commodity in comparison to plastic bottles or cardboard boxes, transportation trucks that haul the material down to Minneapolis where the material recovery facilities are, glass is 10-20% of our total volume, so just that extra weight of that with the fuel prices,” City Recycling Coordinator Jenn Pickett told a special informational meeting of the city commission.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO