Read full article on original website
Related
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said he...
Caroline Polachek Is in a Relationship With Her Creative Collaborator Matt Copson
Ever since she rebranded to her birth name in 2019, Caroline Polachek has been building quite a following thanks to her eccentric brand of alternative pop music. The singer already has some pretty big accomplishments under her belt such as ghostwriting for Elon Musk, touring with Dua Lipa, and collaborating with Charli XCX. Now, Caroline is delivering her latest and greatest full-length work to fans: "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You," and it's already a certified hit.
Comments / 0