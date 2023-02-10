Ever since she rebranded to her birth name in 2019, Caroline Polachek has been building quite a following thanks to her eccentric brand of alternative pop music. The singer already has some pretty big accomplishments under her belt such as ghostwriting for Elon Musk, touring with Dua Lipa, and collaborating with Charli XCX. Now, Caroline is delivering her latest and greatest full-length work to fans: "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You," and it's already a certified hit.

12 HOURS AGO