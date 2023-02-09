Open in App
KGET

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb6tm_0kikVMVY00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kikVMVY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kikVMVY00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
GoFundMe started to help pay for repairs to famous ‘Big Shoe’ shop damaged in crash
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Funeral for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
Selma, CA1 day ago
BPD searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old boy
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL17 hours ago
The Bakersfield Fire Department is hiring new personnel
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Tentative preliminary hearing date set for Osuna in grisly killing of cellmate
Hanford, CA2 days ago
Car lands on its roof in L Street collision
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Job-seekers might want to avoid this California city, study says
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Police investigating an assault in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Burglars break into Blue Oak Coffee on back-to-back nights, owners say
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Chipotle to open spinoff restaurant in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Community grieves the loss of beloved Wasco Superintendent, Robert Cobb, to cancer
Wasco, CA2 days ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Woman survives broken neck after 200-foot fall in California mountains
Thornton, CO4 hours ago
Taft woman fatally stabs man in domestic dispute: KCSO
Taft, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy