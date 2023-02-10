Read full article on original website
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Fried Chicken In Montana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you find yourself hungry in Montana, consider yourself among the lucky! There are so many fantastic restaurants here, the hard part might be choosing which one to visit first. The larger cities certainly offer plenty of great options, but we particularly love the simpler spots. Whether they’re located in small towns or in large, the family-owned restaurants are among the best you’ll find anywhere in the country. For starters, check out the spot we’re featuring today if you want the best fried chicken in Montana!
TV Series Features Case Of Montana Cop Slain By South Idaho Man
One of the longest-running true crime series on television has just begun streaming the story of a 2017 murder case involving a Montana police officer and a southern Idaho man, who would ultimately be found guilty of his crimes and sentenced to life behind bars. Broadwater County is a region...
Is This The Montana Dream Home? According To New Data, Yes.
When folks think of living in Montana, they often think of rustic, log homes on an open range, or secluded in between majestic mountains. In fact, many people move here to live the whole "Montana Dream" and they can't wait to decorate their new home with cowhide furniture, fur rugs, and expensive animal trophies that they didn't hunt. But what do Montanans want when it comes to their dream home? What style do they prefer?
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
24 Best Hot Springs in Montana to Unwind and Recharge
Natural hot springs are one of Mother Nature’s best features. Formed from deep pockets of hot magma (lava) that heat the springs before they come out of the ground, temperatures can range from warm to very hot. The state of Montana in the northwest United States happens to be...
Environmentalists Plot to Ban Bison Hunt Neighboring Idaho
Call it bison hunters versus bison huggers. A band of liberals is bent out of shape because several indigenous tribes are hunting bison in neighboring Montana. This isn’t new. The tribes have been hunting the animals for millennia. They still have treaty rights to conduct the hunt. The food provided is nutritious and goes a long way in feeding people who often have very few dietary options. That happens with poor people and the indigenous are often impoverished.
An Amazing Amount Of Montana Can’t Be Seen On Google Street View
There's far more to this Street View situation than the logical statement of "well, there are tons of places in Montana that don't have streets". You know, huge chunks of wilderness and stuff. That certainly contributes to the lack of street view mapping, but it's not the whole story. Other...
Montana and Religion
Montana is a state with a population of just over 1 million people. Religion plays a significant role in the lives of many Montanans, with Christianity being the predominant faith. However, the state also has a diverse religious landscape with a growing number of non-Christian traditions. Christianity, specifically Protestantism, has...
In Theory it Wont Work! New Montana Bill Will Ruin Science Class
I feel like I am taking crazy pills. It seems every day there is something that makes me shake my head in disbelief. Each day out doing what befuddled me the day before. But, this one has got me thinking I just transported to a 1920s classroom in Tennessee. A time when multiple state school boards outlawed the teaching of Charles Darwin's "Theory of Evolution."
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
Great To See Multiple Montana Actors In Best Picture Nominee
Recently I viewed the movie "The Fabelmans". I am not a film critic, but it was a very good movie. It was directed by Steven Spielberg and was inspired by his story, of growing up and his interest in movies. It is also nominated for a "Best Picture Oscar" at the upcoming Academy Awards.
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
2 Montanans to be inducted into gallery
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will induct two individuals into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans. Ivan Doig, an author and historian, and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, Montana's first Native legislator, are the 2023 inductees. The MTHS released the following information:. Ivan Doig and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers...
Spectacular stars: Montana Milky Way Night
Montana is known as “Big Sky Country” including spectacular nights in which the Milky Way illuminates the night sky. This photo was taken near Columbus, Montana about 40 miles from the state’s largest city, Billings. Away from the city lights, the Milky Way takes command and constellations...
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
Help Me Inform a Coworker About the Dangers of Doing This in Montana
Folks, I really need you to comment and help save a young girl's life or at least save her from something catastrophic. We work with a great young gal here that car camps. Yup, car camps. She went to the Big Sky area this weekend to visit a girl friend....
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
