European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

Stock Futures Inch Lower as Investors Prepare for Latest Inflation Data: Live Updates
Stock futures ticked lower Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to key inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 25 points, or 0.07%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures dropped marginally, and Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.12%. Stocks are coming off a winning day, with all three major indexes...
Japan Reportedly Nominates Ueda as Next Central Bank Chief; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, according to Reuters. He is set to succeed incumbent head Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament. Following the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zillow, Microsoft, Meta, Fidelity National and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Zillow Group — Shares advanced 4.57% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line, saying investors should buy shares ahead of what could be a "rapid recovery" in the housing market. The firm also boosted its price target to $61 from $34, suggesting about 44% upside from Friday's close.
CNBC Daily Open: Oil Popped and Stocks Flopped — It Feels Like 2022 Again for Markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Markets Rose, But Might Be Surprised by January's Consumer Price Index
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. markets rose, expecting inflation to moderate further. They might...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
‘Fed Is Not Your Friend': Wells Fargo Delivers Warning Ahead of Key Inflation Report
As Wall Street gears up for key inflation data, Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher believes one thing is clear: "The Fed is not your friend." He warns Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will likely hold interest rates higher for longer, and it could leave investors on the wrong side of the trade.
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter
Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices
"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
U.S. Inflation Is Likely ‘Far Stickier' and Could Last a Decade, Bill Smead Says
Inflation in the U.S. is likely to be "far stickier" and could last a decade, according to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management. Wall Street is gearing up for news on key inflation data later Tuesday as the Labor Department will release its January consumer price index.
Lidar Makers Ouster and Velodyne Complete Their Merger, Creating a Sector Powerhouse
Ouster and Velodyne have merged into a new company that will retain the Ouster name. Ouster's CEO, Angus Pacala, will lead the new company, while Velodyne's CEO, Ted Tewksbury, will chair its board of directors. The merger creates a lidar powerhouse with more than 850 customers and about $315 million...
Meta's Chief Business Officer Will Leave the Company After 13 Years
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is stepping down after 13 years with the company, Meta announced in a release Monday. Levine will stay in the role until Feb. 21, and she will remain an employee at Meta until she officially departs in the summer, according to the release. Meta...
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce
Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
Radioligand Therapy, a ‘Game-Changer' for Cancer Treatment, Forces Manufacturers to Race Against a Ticking Clock
Radioligand therapy, a targeted form of cancer treatment, is only viable for a few days after it's manufactured. One pharmaceutical company is racing against the clock to deliver it to patients in time. In 2010, a volcano erupted in Iceland. For Dr. Oliver Sartor, a cancer research professor at the...
