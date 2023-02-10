ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBC, Elliot Smith,CNBC
 3 days ago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zillow, Microsoft, Meta, Fidelity National and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Zillow Group — Shares advanced 4.57% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line, saying investors should buy shares ahead of what could be a "rapid recovery" in the housing market. The firm also boosted its price target to $61 from $34, suggesting about 44% upside from Friday's close.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter

Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Meta's Chief Business Officer Will Leave the Company After 13 Years

Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is stepping down after 13 years with the company, Meta announced in a release Monday. Levine will stay in the role until Feb. 21, and she will remain an employee at Meta until she officially departs in the summer, according to the release. Meta...
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce

Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
