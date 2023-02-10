Read full article on original website
Asia markets fall ahead of economic data release, yen remains volatile on BOJ nomination report
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.88% lower at 27,427.92 and the Topix was down 0.47% at 1,977.67 as...
China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook
China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
Treasury yields are mixed as investors consider the outlook for inflation
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors assessed the outlook for inflation and monetary...
Dollar eases as inflation in focus, BOJ governor nomination awaited
The dollar treaded water on Tuesday as investors braced for an highly anticipated inflation report, while the yen strengthened ahead of the expected announcement of surprise pick Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor. Markets are looking to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for further clues...
Japan reportedly nominates Ueda as next central bank chief; Asia markets mixed
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, according to Reuters. He is set to succeed incumbent head Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament. Following the announcement, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.59% and the...
Inflation report due Tuesday has the potential to deliver some bad news
All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
British semiconductor bosses threaten to move overseas as U.S. and EU splurge on chips
U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
Singapore bank DBS profit soars 68% in the fourth quarter, flags robust outlook
Singapore lenders are set to report their highest quarterly net interest margins in more than a decade on rising interest rates but as the cycle peaks and economic growth falters, profit growth will be curbed, analysts said. DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said in the bank's results statement that interest...
Gold firms in run-up to U.S. inflation reading
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar retreated, with investors bracing for U.S. inflation data that could determine the Federal Reserve's next moves in its monetary policy plans. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,857.22 per ounce, as of 0305 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early January...
Gold prices slip as U.S. inflation test looms
Gold prices dipped on Monday as investors braced for much awaited U.S. January consumer price index data that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy. Spot gold last fell 0.57% to $1,854.04 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $1,863.50. related investing news. Gold was "a little...
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets rose, but might be surprised by January's consumer price index
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. markets rose, expecting inflation to moderate further. They might...
China's tech giants announce their plans for ChatGPT rivals
Chinese technology giants Baidu, Alibaba, JD and NetEase have all announced plans for ChatGPT-style products. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal recaps the announcements and the unique challenges the tech giants face in launching such technology in China.
India's largest insurer LIC says it may review stake in Adani after management meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Stock futures inch lower as investors prepare for latest inflation data: Live updates
Stock futures ticked lower Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to key inflation data. Stocks are coming off a winning day, with all three major indexes ending Monday's session up more than 1%. That marked a turn from last week, when the. posted their worst weekly performances since December. Investors...
'Fed is not your friend': Wells Fargo delivers warning ahead of key inflation report
As Wall Street gears up for key inflation data, Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher believes one thing is clear: "The Fed is not your friend." He warns Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will likely hold interest rates higher for longer, and it could leave investors on the wrong side of the trade.
CNBC Daily Open: Oil popped and stocks flopped — it feels like 2022 again for markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
Stocks close higher, Dow pops 370 points ahead of Tuesday’s inflation report: Live updates
Stocks rose Monday as traders looked ahead to Tuesday's key inflation report, regaining their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months. Microsoft led the Dow's gains, rising 3.1%. Nike and Salesforce each gained 2.4%, boosting the index. Intel added 2.7%.
Bitcoin tumbles as regulators order Paxos to stop minting Binance stablecoin: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Robert Le of PitchBook lays out the fourth quarter trends for venture capital firms investing in crypto projects.
Singapore downgrades fourth-quarter GDP, keeps 2023 forecast
Singapore's economy grew slightly less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Monday, and the government kept its forecast for annual growth to come in at 0.5% - 2.5% this year. "Singapore's external demand outlook for 2023 has improved slightly. In particular,...
Japan's economy averts recession, but rebounds much less than expected in fourth quarter
Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in October-December as business investment slumped, a sign of the challenge the central bank faces in phasing out its massive stimulus program. While private consumption is holding up against headwinds from rising living costs, uncertainties over the global economic outlook...
