Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M Prescott Police was contacted by Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team in reference to information leading them to believe that a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide was currently in the Prescott area. Specifically, we were provided with information that the suspect was wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Clark County, Las Vegas the day prior. Additional information provided indicated that the suspect may be located at a hotel in the 200 block of South Cortez St.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO