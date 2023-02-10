Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man accused in death of Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against a man who is accused in the death of a Las Vegas police officer. According to court records, a notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed on Feb. 9 for Tyson Hampton.
8newsnow.com
Man arrested in New York City U-Haul ‘rampage’ stabbed brother, roommate in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of injuring multiple people in New York City when he swerved onto a sidewalk in a U-Haul truck lived in Las Vegas and served prison time for stabbing his brother and also stabbed a roommate in a separate incident, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Search for missing man continues after Las Vegas police arrest, release him
Jennifer Best is living another day of agony without her 26-year-old son, Collin Best. "I am not going to give up until I find my son," Jennifer said. "We have no idea where Collin is, we have no idea if he is safe, we have nothing to go off of."
Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas park felt ‘paranoid, over the edge’ prior to alleged attack, police say
A man accused of a deadly stabbing at a west Las Vegas valley park on Friday told police he felt 'paranoid' prior to the attack on a man and a dog.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD superintendent calls for review of use of force policy following incident at Las Vegas high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara ordered a complete review of the district’s police and its use of force policy. His order follows a FOX5 report on Friday showing a disturbing incident involving students and police just outside Durango High School. Dr....
Nye County Sheriff: Man with crowbar threatens workers, snatches cash from Pahrump business
A man walked into a Pahrump business Sunday and threatened workers before snatching cash from the register, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
Las Vegas work truck driver accused of DUI found lying in middle of freeway
Troopers found a suspected impaired driver who collided with a barrier on Interstate 15 in the middle of the busy road before charging him for DUI, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in an armed robbery of a gas station. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at a gas station near the 8100 block of S. Maryland Parkway.
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
jammin1057.com
Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas
If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
North Las Vegas missing man, 62, found
Danny Conn, 62, went missing from an area near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue at about 9 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning.
CCSD superintendent, chief of police conducting review of 'Use of Force' policy
The CCSD superintendent and the chief of police will be conducting complete reviews of the department's "Use of Force" policy and protocols after a recent event at a school.
Two men arrested following investigation into casino embezzlement scheme
The Nevada Gaming Control Board has announced the disruption of an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in the arrest and arraignment of two co-conspirators this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County offering virtual info sessions to become foster parent
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who has an interest in becoming a foster parent can now sign up for free virtual information sessions through the Clark County Department of Family Services. While the demand is still high for foster parents, virtual information sessions are being held to help learn...
Police investigate deadly stabbing at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and a dog injured. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
theprescotttimes.com
Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team
Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M Prescott Police was contacted by Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team in reference to information leading them to believe that a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide was currently in the Prescott area. Specifically, we were provided with information that the suspect was wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Clark County, Las Vegas the day prior. Additional information provided indicated that the suspect may be located at a hotel in the 200 block of South Cortez St.
allhiphop.com
Mac Minister Will Remain Behind Bars For Murder Of 2 Kansas City Rappers
Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt reportedly denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month. Bay Area rapper Mac Minister has been behind bars for the past 17 years, convicted of double murder. And according to 8 News Now, he won’t be getting out anytime soon, despite claims he was wrongfully convicted. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month.
Two Henderson men accused of reselling stolen vehicles, arrested by DMV
Two men were arrested by investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles after they were accused of being involved in the possession of stolen vehicles.
Is courtroom dedicated to crime on Las Vegas Strip enough to prevent repeat offenders?
A Las Vegas courtroom designed to clean up the Strip is just one tactic Clark County officials plan to use to combat the high number of arrests in the heart of the city
