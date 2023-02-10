ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in an armed robbery of a gas station. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at a gas station near the 8100 block of S. Maryland Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas

If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County offering virtual info sessions to become foster parent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who has an interest in becoming a foster parent can now sign up for free virtual information sessions through the Clark County Department of Family Services. While the demand is still high for foster parents, virtual information sessions are being held to help learn...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate deadly stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and a dog injured. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
theprescotttimes.com

Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team

Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M Prescott Police was contacted by Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team in reference to information leading them to believe that a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide was currently in the Prescott area. Specifically, we were provided with information that the suspect was wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Clark County, Las Vegas the day prior. Additional information provided indicated that the suspect may be located at a hotel in the 200 block of South Cortez St.
PRESCOTT, AZ
allhiphop.com

Mac Minister Will Remain Behind Bars For Murder Of 2 Kansas City Rappers

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt reportedly denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month. Bay Area rapper Mac Minister has been behind bars for the past 17 years, convicted of double murder. And according to 8 News Now, he won’t be getting out anytime soon, despite claims he was wrongfully convicted. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month.
KANSAS CITY, MO

