NEW MEXICO - When it comes to hot dogs in New Mexico, there are plenty of choices. From classic versions with mustard and onions to southwestern-style versions topped with bacon, chili, and New Mexico green chile, there's something for everyone here.
Missing endangered advisory
The Gallup Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding Julius Curley. He is 32 years old, and is five feet and six inches tall. He weighs about 128 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Julius was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black wrangler jacket, and...
MCSO deputy has “allergic reaction” to fentanyl, meth
A McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy had an allergic reaction to the drugs he found in a woman’s car. Deputy Shane Bennett was traveling southbound on US Highway 491 and approaching the intersection of US Highway 491 and Jefferson Avenue in Gallup on Jan. 13 when he noticed a small silver Kia passenger car almost side swipe a semi truck.
