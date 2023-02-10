Northwestern sweeps Great Plains; Roncalli-Christian split twinbill

Northwestern's girls and boys basketball teams each posted wins over Great Plains Lutheran on Thursday night in Watertown.

The Wildcats (11-5) pulled out a 44-40 victory in the girls' game. Northwestern boys (16-5) completed the sweep with a 62-41 win in the nightcap.

Great Plains Lutheran's girls took a 39-36 lead on Myra Lentz's 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining before Northwestern rallied. Field goals by Adriana Ratigan and Ashley Haven gave the Wildcats the lead and after GPL pulled even on Esta Cameron's free throw with just over a minute left, Tara Blachford scored the go-ahead field goal with 44 seconds left and Ella Boekelheide clinched the win by making two free throws with 20.6 seconds left.

Ella Haven and Ashley Haven each scored 11 points and Ratigan 10 for Northwestern. Ashley Haven added 12 rebounds and Ella Haven 10.

Lentz scored 16 points for GPL (8-10). Halle Bauer added nine points and Olivia Holmen five rebounds.

Northwestern's boys used 24 points and 13 rebounds from Chase Neiber and 12 points from Nathan Melius to turn back the Panthers.

GPL (6-10) was led by Alex Heil with 13 points and four assists. Myles York contributed nine points and Brody Scharlemann six. Austin Rubendall hauled in six rebounds and Landon Czerwan five.

Other Girls Basketball

Watertown 48, Mitchell 44: A balanced attack helped Watertown (8-8) pick up another important win against Eastern South Dakota Conference foe Mitchell.

Miranda Falconer scored 10 points, Jaida Young eight, Maddy Rohde seven, Jade Lund and Emery Thury six each, Kendall Paulson five and Grace Corey four for the Arrows. Corey contributed six rebounds and Young five rebounds and four assists for Watertown, which shot 51 percent (19 of 37) from the field.

Watertown visits Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.

Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28: Taryn Hermansen recorded 20 points and Anna Malchow and Grace Kuch each nine to carry the Golden Eagles (6-7) to the Eastern South Dakota Conference win. Isabelle Ellwein had eight points and Bryn Huber seven for Huron. Aberdeen Central hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Monday.

Hamlin 60, Deuel 44: Top-rated Class A Hamlin (17-0 overall) clinched at least a share of the Lake Central Conference title (5-0) with the win. Kami Wadsworth led the way with 21 points. Addie Neuendorf contributed 13 and Ally Abraham 10. Deuel (4-13) received eight points from Harley Hennings and seven from Josie Andersen.

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19: Ava Hanson tallied 15 points, Camryn Bain 11 and Claire Crawford eight to lead the Cavaliers (9-8). Chloe Bosma collected 12 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (1-17).

Arlington 43, James Valley Christian 28: Arlington improved to 15-4 with 13 points from Addie Steffensen and eight each from Harley Johnson and Jolyssa Steffensen. James Valley Christian was paced by Alexa Goertz with nine points and Addyson Knight with eight.

Milbank 56, Ortonville, Minn. 23: Isabella Anderson's 20 points and eight rebounds and Maurina Street's 17 and 10 powered the Bulldogs (11-6). Street also made five steals. Sierra Wenzl added seven rebounds. Kendall Gronholz led Ortonville with 15 points.

Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37: Gabby Wald finished with 14 points, Katie Bierman nine and Karlie Gohl eight to pace Ipswich (3-13). Ashlyn Weig chipped in with five steals and five assists. Wilmot (5-13) received 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Addison Heinje. Jada Cameron added 10 points and Ashlyn Ebben seven rebounds.

Wessington Springs 58, Warner 43: Carissa Scheel scored 21 points, Kristie Munsen 13 and Avery Orth 12 for Wessington Springs. Kyra Marcus recorded 11 points, Kendyl and Kamryn Anderson each eight and Sophia Hoeft six for Warner.

Clark-Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25: The Cyclones (7-10) used 14 points and five steals from Kayla Jordan, nine points from Alicia Vig and seven points and seven rebounds from Brynn Roehrich to win the Northeast Conference game. Sterling Brassfield notched 10 points and seven rebounds, Tiyanna Schott six points and 13 rebounds and Alyssa James six rebounds for Britton-Hecla (4-13).

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42 (Minn.): The Eagles (20-3) reached the 20-win mark with 19 points from Isabel Gerdes, 16 from Taylor Shelstad,12 from Camryn Lee, 11 from Ayanna Gipson and nine from Rylee Lund. Lee added 10 rebounds, Lund nine and Shelstad seven. Gerdes added six assists and four steals and Shelstad six assists. Jordan Munson scored 15 points for TMB.

Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina 32: Emmalee Nielsen tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals to power the Redmen (15-2) to the Northeast Conference win. Tara Nelson added 12 points, Ruby Rice eight points, Chloe Langager 11 rebounds and Hannah Leverson six assists. Alexia Quinn collected 14 points and eight rebounds and Kennadee Bissonette 10 points for Tiospa Zina (5-12).

Iroquois-Lake Preston 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54: The Sharks (6-110 won with 19 points from Adison Moore, 15 from Faith Steffensen and nine from Anna Decker. Katelyn Schroeder's 20 points and Cambree Hoekman's 13 paced Hitchcock-Tulare (6-11).

Herreid-Selby Area 50, Leola-Frederick Area 45: Jordyn and Jada Rossow and Stephanie Allbee each scored 10 points for HSA (7-10). Laura Sumption (16 points), Chloe Arneson (12 points) and Sofi Losure (16 rebounds) laced LFA, which fell to 13-4.

Elk-Point Jefferson 52, Groton Area 44: Ashley Brewer's 14 points and Katilyn Van Roekel's 11 paced EPJ. Sydney Leicht scored 12, Jerica Locke 10 and Faith Traphagen eight for Groton Area (11-6).

Scores: Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44; West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49; and Dawson-Boyd 54, Renville County West 35 (Minn.). No other details were reported.

Other Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40: Top-rated Class B Aberdeen Christian (16-1) won with 25 points and nine rebounds from Ethan Russell, 10 points and nine rebounds from Jackson Isakson and nine assists from Andrew Brennan. Maddox May (11 points, six rebounds) and Maddox Miller (eight points) paced 9-9 Roncalli.

Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30: Four players scored in double figures (Patrick Carey 17, Oliver Vincent 14 and Hudsyn Ruesink and Alec Squires each 12) to help the second-rated Class A Cossacks improve to 15-1. Maverick Nelson added eight. Squires also had 14 rebounds and four assists, Ruesink six rebounds and Vincent seven rebounds and four assists. Crew Heier had seven points and Carter Schmeichel six for West Central.

Clark-Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36: Kaplan Felberg's 25 points and Trey Huber's 18 led the Cyclones (12-4) to the Northeast Conference win. Brady Jordan chipped in with eight points. Dawson Treeby had 11 points and BoDell Davidson and Jaxon Zuehlke seven each for Britton-Hecla (2-15).

Groton Area 57, Redfield 46: The Tigers (10-4) won the Northeast Conference game by getting 16 points from Ryder Johnson, 13 points and nine rebounds from Tate Larson and 11 points from Lane Tietz. Nolan Gall and Mitchell Mack each had 14 points and Jerron Haider 11 for Redfield (8-10), which also got 11 rebounds from Justin Ratigan.

Milbank 97, Ortonville (Minn.) 43: Garrett Mertens poured in 25 points, Joe Schulte 18, Yohana Ajwanga 13, Justus Osborn 13 and Jaxson Wildung 12 for the Bulldogs (8-6). Schulte added 11 rebounds, Ajwanga eight and Wildung seven. Mertens and Wildung each had four assists and Osborn six steals and Schulte five. Hunter Merritt scored 17 points and Carter Brown 11 for Ortonville.

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39: Michael Wald notched 18 points, Shane Henderson 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kobe Goodshield eight points and eight rebounds for Mobridge-Pollock (9-6). Wesley Wittler's 15 points and Landon Hepker's 13 points and 12 rebounds topped Sully Buttes (4-11).

Castlewood 69, Deubrook Area 51: Bryon Laue scored 22 points and Lane Tvedt 17 to lead Castlewood (14-4) to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Joe Decker added nine and Jackson Schofield seven. Landen Johnson and Jake Jorenby each had 15 points and Cooper Holmlund eight for Deubrook Area (5-10).

Hamlin 64, Deuel 50: Hamlin (13-3) won the Northeast and Lake Central Conference game behind Tyson Stevenson's 21 points and Easton Neuendorf's 20. Jackson Wadsworth contributed six points and Zac VanMeeteren six rebounds. Trey Maaland tallied 14 points, Braydon Simon seven and Dravyn Carlson and Ronnie Begalka six apiece for Deuel (9-5).

De Smet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49: Third-rated Class B De Smet (15-3) held on with 13 points from Kasen Janssen, 10 from George Jensen and nine from Damon Wilkinson. Ricky Maurovic scored 15, Tate French 14 and Moshe Richmond nine for Wolsey-Wessington (12-3).

Faulkton Area 63, Potter County 41: Layne Cotton recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds and Roman DiMaria 12 and eight for FA (6-10). Alex Tanner had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Ryder Falkenhagen 16 points for PC (2-14).

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Iroquois-Lake Preston 65, OT: The Patriots (8-7) prevailed with 25 points from TJ Salmen, 11 points and 12 rebounds from Carter Binger and 11 points from Riley Fliehe. ILP (7-9) received 24 points and 19 rebounds from Logan Peskey, 14 points from Josh McMasters, 10 from Tobias Arbeiter and eight points from Riley Casper.

Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64: Raeshaun Earl tallied 15 points, Cooper Boll 13 and Andrew Jean 10 to lead Hankinson. Troy Kneeland notched 18, Landon Maag 16 and Grant Holman 11 for the Coyotes (8-8).

Scores: James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26; Estelline-Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55; Barnes County North 57, Oakes 46 (N.D.); Dawson-Boyd 69, Central Minnesota Christian 66, OT (Minn.); Lac qui Parle Valley 55, MACCRAY 42 (Minn.); and Lakeview 73, Canby 65 (Minn.). No other details were reported.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on Twitter @PO_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Northwestern sweeps Great Plains; Roncalli-Christian split twinbill