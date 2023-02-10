Read full article on original website
Related
Montana, Let’s Avoid These 2023 Fashion Fails
The Treasure State isn't known as a fashion capital, but at times I'd argue that our more reserved approach is often preferable than other states that are always chasing the newest fad. I'm no old man yelling at a cloud here, I often like trendy fashion and will even adjust my wardrobe for what's in because I'm a vain, shallow hipster and that's what we vain, shallow hipsters do. It's a lifestyle.
Being Bougie? Montana Has Elevated Taste for Valentines Sweets
It is Valentines Day tomorrow. And you probably forgot to get your sweetheart something nice. Didn't you? Well now the clock is ticking and you got to get something or risk sleeping on the couch. But, don't just rush out to the nearest drugstore and buy boxed chocolates and an over priced flower. You got to at least make it appear like you put some thought into it.
In Theory it Wont Work! New Montana Bill Will Ruin Science Class
I feel like I am taking crazy pills. It seems every day there is something that makes me shake my head in disbelief. Each day out doing what befuddled me the day before. But, this one has got me thinking I just transported to a 1920s classroom in Tennessee. A time when multiple state school boards outlawed the teaching of Charles Darwin's "Theory of Evolution."
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
‘The Five Love Languages’ If They Were Translated into ‘Montanan’
Every so often, there's a self-help book about love that captures the nation's attention. In 1992, "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" by John Gray was published and couples everywhere started paying attention to the way they communicated with each other. Interestingly enough, in the same year, "The Five Love Languages" by Gary Chapman was also published. It wouldn't really take off until the 2010s. Now, it's almost become shorthand for how a person loves or wants to be loved. Of course, if you want to find out what your love languages are, there's a quiz!
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Determined Tester: No Chinese Farms in Montana
Montana Senator Jon Tester says all of the concern over Chinese "spy balloons" is emphasizing the ongoing concern over a country bent on doing "damage to America". And he believes it could build momentum for an idea he's been pressing in recent years. Passage of a bill to ban foreign "bad actor" nations from buying farmland in Montana and elsewhere across the U-S.
Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder
If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
Do Montana Schools Really Need One More Thing to Worry About?
The Montana Legislature is currently considering House Bill 234, legislation that limits the presentation of so-called "obscene" material to minors, which carries criminal penalties for school employees and librarians. As of this writing, the bill is scheduled for a third reading today, February 9, 2023. The Montana Library Association published...
Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
Bill Would Hold Montana Judges to Higher Ethical Standards
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Judges in Montana would come under stricter ethical standards if a bill sponsored by State Senator Greg Hertz is passed in the Montana Legislature. KGVO News spoke with Hertz on Wednesday morning about Senate Bill 252. Senate Bill 252 would hold Judges to Higher Ethical...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0