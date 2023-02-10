Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Next Possible Earthquake After Prolonged Quiet Period in California Could Yeild 1800 Deaths, 50K Injuries
Experts are pondering the likelihood that the following earthquake in California, which will come after the current quiet period, will result in 1800 fatalities and 50k injuries. The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week serves as the most recent reminder of the potential consequences for California as...
California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes
On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.
One Green Planet
Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?
Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning
One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
How big is the largest possible earthquake?
The amount of energy released in an earthquake is controlled by how much of the crust breaks. The good news is, we're not likely to see a magnitude 10.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic Activity
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityPhoto by(@baona/iStock) An earthquake struck West Seneca, New York today. The quake and aftershocks were felt in Buffalo and surrounding areas. The magnitude ranked at 3.6, which is quite a significant shake.
Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines for 40 Seconds, Aftershocks Possible
On Wednesday, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines for 40 seconds while local authorities issued a warning about potential damage and aftershocks. According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 6:44 PM close to the municipality of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. In...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Turkey's deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake was so strong that its energy could power New York City for more than 4 days, seismologist says
The energy released by the earthquake was 32 petajoules, Januka Attanayake told the New York Times, equivalent to nearly 8 million tons of TNT.
US News and World Report
Children Rescued From Ruins Days After Earthquake, but Death Toll Tops 23,700
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Syrian baby born on day of earthquake brought mother 'back to life'
ALEPPO, Syria, Feb 10 (Reuters) - When the earthquake struck, Fatmah Ahmad's family fled their building in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo only for her to go into labour - giving birth to her third child in hospital a few hours later.
The Most Powerful Earthquake on Record
The most powerful earthquake ever measured occurred in Chile in 1960, according to a 24/7 Tempo analysis.
Turkey earthquake devastation captured on video
Videos are capturing the aftermath of a destructive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people.
Comments / 0