Sara Irshad

California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes

On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?

Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lite 98.7

New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning

One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
NEW YORK STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.

Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast

RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines for 40 Seconds, Aftershocks Possible

On Wednesday, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines for 40 seconds while local authorities issued a warning about potential damage and aftershocks. According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 6:44 PM close to the municipality of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. In...
US News and World Report

Children Rescued From Ruins Days After Earthquake, but Death Toll Tops 23,700

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death...

