Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...

DANA POINT, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO