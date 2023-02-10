ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit ends in Cerritos crash, fire; 2 in custody

CERRITOS, Calif. - A pursuit came to an end after a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in Cerritos Monday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, it all began with a call reporting a stolen vehicle. The truck ended up crashing in the area near 195th Street and...
CERRITOS, CA
newsantaana.com

Man arrested for stealing a bike in Irvine thanks to an eyewitness

On Wednesday morning, last week, a witness called the Irvine Police Department when they saw a man steal a bike from the University Center and ride off. A police officer found the man riding the stolen bike in the area of UC Irvine. He was stopped, arrested, and issued a...
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

Four DUI drivers were arrested in Tustin on Super Bowl Sunday

On the night of last year’s Super Bowl, five people were killed and 105 were injured in alcohol-involved crashes on California roadways, according to the CHP. This year a few of those drunk drivers made the mistake of driving in Tustin. Tustin police officers made four separate DUI arrests...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Multiple West Covina businesses burglarized; suspects at large

Multiple West Covina businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning and police were trying to determine if they the crimes are connected to others across the Southland.At least four businesses had their doors boarded up Monday morning after this weekend's burglaries, including a salon, a Thai food restaurant, and the restaurant Temple Bar Urban Eats."We're struggling, trying so hard to make people happy with the bar, with the restaurant, and then to have people come in and disrespect it that way," said Ron Beilke, the owner of Temple Bar Urban Eats. He wasn't aware that his business had been hit until Sunday...
WEST COVINA, CA
Key News Network

Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road. When CHP arrived at the location, they found...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Investigation underway after body found in Azusa

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s naked body was found face down in the dirt in Azusa. The body was discovered by a citizen around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road. The Azusa Police Department responded to the scene with assistance from...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on PCH speaks out

Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...
DANA POINT, CA
onscene.tv

Shots Fired At The Termination Of A Pursuit | La Habra

Fullerton Police Department were engaged in a pursuit with an suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. For unknown reasons, near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Beach Blvd in the city of La Habra, the Ford Explorer crashed. Per witnesses, at that time, multiple shots were fired. Life saving...
