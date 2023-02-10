Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary "NYPD Blue" Star Dies SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Naked Man found Dead In Azusa, Investigation UnderwayWestmont Community NewsAzusa, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
foxla.com
Pursuit ends in Cerritos crash, fire; 2 in custody
CERRITOS, Calif. - A pursuit came to an end after a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in Cerritos Monday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, it all began with a call reporting a stolen vehicle. The truck ended up crashing in the area near 195th Street and...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.
newsantaana.com
Man arrested for stealing a bike in Irvine thanks to an eyewitness
On Wednesday morning, last week, a witness called the Irvine Police Department when they saw a man steal a bike from the University Center and ride off. A police officer found the man riding the stolen bike in the area of UC Irvine. He was stopped, arrested, and issued a...
newsantaana.com
Four DUI drivers were arrested in Tustin on Super Bowl Sunday
On the night of last year’s Super Bowl, five people were killed and 105 were injured in alcohol-involved crashes on California roadways, according to the CHP. This year a few of those drunk drivers made the mistake of driving in Tustin. Tustin police officers made four separate DUI arrests...
Multiple West Covina businesses burglarized; suspects at large
Multiple West Covina businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning and police were trying to determine if they the crimes are connected to others across the Southland.At least four businesses had their doors boarded up Monday morning after this weekend's burglaries, including a salon, a Thai food restaurant, and the restaurant Temple Bar Urban Eats."We're struggling, trying so hard to make people happy with the bar, with the restaurant, and then to have people come in and disrespect it that way," said Ron Beilke, the owner of Temple Bar Urban Eats. He wasn't aware that his business had been hit until Sunday...
Video: Clerk working at Westlake mini market fights off knife-wielding would-be robber
Dramatic video shows a clerk at a Westlake District mini market snatching a knife from a would-be robber and running him out of the store.
2urbangirls.com
Trial date set for Inglewood mayor for causing horrific multi-vehicle crash near USC
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. will go to trial in an auto accident he caused when he turned on a red light and into oncoming traffic which resulted in him hitting a motorist and LAPD motor officer near USC in 2019. The trial was initially set for last September...
Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road. When CHP arrived at the location, they found...
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
KTLA.com
Investigation underway after body found in Azusa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s naked body was found face down in the dirt in Azusa. The body was discovered by a citizen around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road. The Azusa Police Department responded to the scene with assistance from...
Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken
Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on PCH speaks out
Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...
onscene.tv
Shots Fired At The Termination Of A Pursuit | La Habra
Fullerton Police Department were engaged in a pursuit with an suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. For unknown reasons, near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Beach Blvd in the city of La Habra, the Ford Explorer crashed. Per witnesses, at that time, multiple shots were fired. Life saving...
Former child actor Austin Majors dies at 27
An investigation was continuing today into the death of actor Austin Majors, who as a child portrayed the son of Dennis Franz’s character on “NYPD Blue.”
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
14 Freeway Crash Shuts Down Lanes East Of Santa Clarita
Three lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed east of Santa Clarita due to a crash Saturday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp in Agua Dulce. “The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked,” ...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate after man's body is found in flood control channel in San Bernardino
Detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in the county flood control channel, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Feb. 10 at about 1 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station were requested to respond to an embankment...
