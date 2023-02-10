Read full article on original website
World Famous Actor Teams Up With Montanan To Create New Vodka
There has recently been a new adult beverage available for us, and it just so happens to be made from the springs, right here in Montana. Fan girls around the world will be able to support their "man crush Monday" by indulging in this muscle man's newest spirit. Actor, Jason...
Montana, Let’s Avoid These 2023 Fashion Fails
The Treasure State isn't known as a fashion capital, but at times I'd argue that our more reserved approach is often preferable than other states that are always chasing the newest fad. I'm no old man yelling at a cloud here, I often like trendy fashion and will even adjust my wardrobe for what's in because I'm a vain, shallow hipster and that's what we vain, shallow hipsters do. It's a lifestyle.
Is This The Montana Dream Home? According To New Data, Yes.
When folks think of living in Montana, they often think of rustic, log homes on an open range, or secluded in between majestic mountains. In fact, many people move here to live the whole "Montana Dream" and they can't wait to decorate their new home with cowhide furniture, fur rugs, and expensive animal trophies that they didn't hunt. But what do Montanans want when it comes to their dream home? What style do they prefer?
Great To See Multiple Montana Actors In Best Picture Nominee
Recently I viewed the movie "The Fabelmans". I am not a film critic, but it was a very good movie. It was directed by Steven Spielberg and was inspired by his story, of growing up and his interest in movies. It is also nominated for a "Best Picture Oscar" at the upcoming Academy Awards.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana
With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
Big Game Recipes for the Big Game: The Perfect Montana Chili Dog
It is almost time for one of the biggest food holidays of the year. Okay, this Sunday is not an "official" holiday. But, it ranks in the top 5 for my favorite days to chow down on some grub. Thankfully, the "holiday" follows hunting season, and there is usually a surplus of wild game in the freezer. That is why I like to utilize the wild game and incorporate it into as many dishes as I can for the upcoming game.
‘The Five Love Languages’ If They Were Translated into ‘Montanan’
Every so often, there's a self-help book about love that captures the nation's attention. In 1992, "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" by John Gray was published and couples everywhere started paying attention to the way they communicated with each other. Interestingly enough, in the same year, "The Five Love Languages" by Gary Chapman was also published. It wouldn't really take off until the 2010s. Now, it's almost become shorthand for how a person loves or wants to be loved. Of course, if you want to find out what your love languages are, there's a quiz!
Determined Tester: No Chinese Farms in Montana
Montana Senator Jon Tester says all of the concern over Chinese "spy balloons" is emphasizing the ongoing concern over a country bent on doing "damage to America". And he believes it could build momentum for an idea he's been pressing in recent years. Passage of a bill to ban foreign "bad actor" nations from buying farmland in Montana and elsewhere across the U-S.
Do Montana Schools Really Need One More Thing to Worry About?
The Montana Legislature is currently considering House Bill 234, legislation that limits the presentation of so-called "obscene" material to minors, which carries criminal penalties for school employees and librarians. As of this writing, the bill is scheduled for a third reading today, February 9, 2023. The Montana Library Association published...
Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
