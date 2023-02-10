ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Japan Reportedly Nominates Ueda as Next Central Bank Chief; Asia Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, according to Reuters. He is set to succeed incumbent head Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament. Following the...
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Mixed as Investors Consider the Outlook for Inflation

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3.4 basis points at 3.709%. The 2-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, gained 1.1 basis points to trade at 4.524%.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Gain as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets ticked higher Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% by mid-afternoon, with all sectors and major bourses in positive...
NBC San Diego

‘Fed Is Not Your Friend': Wells Fargo Delivers Warning Ahead of Key Inflation Report

As Wall Street gears up for key inflation data, Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher believes one thing is clear: "The Fed is not your friend." He warns Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will likely hold interest rates higher for longer, and it could leave investors on the wrong side of the trade.
NBC San Diego

Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor

JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC San Diego

Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says

Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Jump, Dow Gains More Than 200 Points Ahead of Tuesday's CPI Report: Live Updates

Stocks rose Monday as traders regained their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 280 points higher, or 0.83%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.29%. Microsoft and Salesforce led...
NBC San Diego

India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
NBC San Diego

There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions

"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...

