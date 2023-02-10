ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester Council to meet with school board

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Dorchester County Council will attend a meeting with members of the Dorchester County Board of Education at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Dorchester County Technology Center in Cambridge.

