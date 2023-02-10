Dorchester Council to meet with school board

BALTIMORE- February is Black History Month and WJZ is honoring trailblazers in our community.Dr. Valli Meeks is the director of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry's PLUS Clinic, the state's first dental clinic for Marylanders with HIV and AIDS. "it's a matter of being the gatekeeper to make sure they have access to care. It's not stigmatizing or segregating the patients, but allowing, ensuring that they do have access to care and not get lost in the shuffle," Meeks said.The clinic was established in 1989, and has been a saving grace for thousands of Marylanders. She also served in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO