Dorchester Council to meet with school board

Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools
Four Baltimore City Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb 14 for water damage repairs. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, and Career Academy will be closed for students and most staff to repair water damage from a busted pipe. Augusta […] The post Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools appeared first on 92 Q.
proptalk.com
Chesapeake Passenger Ferry Service Could Be a Game Changer
On January 3, a five-county tourism consortium spearheaded by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) began accepting proposals to determine the feasibility of initiating a sustainable Chesapeake passenger ferry service to connect key Maryland destinations along the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry Feasibility Study Consortium’s requested proposals...
themsuspokesman.com
Water main break shuts down water at dorms and dining areas
Update: The water shut off has been lifted as of 3:30 p.m., according to Kim McCalla, associate vice president of Facilities Design and Construction. “The University Student center has been reopened and the water has been restored in that facility. Water has also been Blount and Rawlings Halls, however, it may take additional time for the water pressure in these buildings to be fully restored,” McCalla wrote in a campus wide email.
Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools
Reagan Reese on February 10, 2023 According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. According to a report by Project Baltimore, 23 of 150 Baltimore City Schools, including ten high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools, and two middle schools, failed to meet math grade-level expectations. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams which tested proficiency levels. “It just sounds like these schools, now, have turned into essentially babysitters with no accountability,” Jovani Patterson, a Baltimore resident who sued the district for not properly educating The post Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
oceancity.com
Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
wnav.com
Students and their parents fight outside Arundel Middle School last week
Three adults were arrested by Anne Arundel County Police on Friday, February 10, after meeting with Arundel Middle School principal George Lindley. The meeting with the principal stemmed from an incident the day before, on February 9, when the school resource officers and other police officers broke up a fight among students at dismissal time.
chestertownspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
WMDT.com
Demolition to begin on Chesapeake Street in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge is set to undergo renovations on Chesapeake Street starting with a city favorite, Club Dujour which will be torn down. Renovation costs rose to a $2,000,000 estimate which City Manager Tom Carroll says is not economically feasible. However, by combining the land from Club Dujour and the land on the other side of Chesapeake Street both sides will have houses on them.
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
Man charged in boating death of Anne Arundel Co. Community College student, lacrosse player
BALTIMORE - A man has been charged in the boating death last summer of an Anne Arundel County Community College student and lacrosse player.According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Shayne Kenneth Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, operating a boat under the influence, reckless operation and homicide by vehicle.Documents said Smith was operating a vessel under the consumption of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into channel piling with six people aboard the boat in the West River. Nick Barton, 21, was killed in the crash.Police responded on June 4, 2022 to the West River...
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Enraged residents slam 'fraud and corruption' as Baltimore schools hit shocking new low
Baltimore resident Evie Harris and first vice chair of the BCRCC Kyna 'KJ' McKenzie slam Baltimore school officials and leadership over poor math scores.
Dr. Meeks paves the way by leading Maryland's first dental clinic for patients with HIV, AIDS
BALTIMORE- February is Black History Month and WJZ is honoring trailblazers in our community.Dr. Valli Meeks is the director of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry's PLUS Clinic, the state's first dental clinic for Marylanders with HIV and AIDS. "it's a matter of being the gatekeeper to make sure they have access to care. It's not stigmatizing or segregating the patients, but allowing, ensuring that they do have access to care and not get lost in the shuffle," Meeks said.The clinic was established in 1989, and has been a saving grace for thousands of Marylanders. She also served in...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
Brookside Markets provided free lunch to all first responders
And to honor and thank all first responders, one of Baltimore's best sub shops said lunch was on them.
Eager Park neighborhood received multimillion dollar investment for improvements
A neighborhood in East Baltimore announced an investment to fix up the community this week. Community leaders like Kweisi Mfume confirmed a multimillion dollar investment will go into the community.
Baltimore man charged with two Anne Arundel County robberies within two hours
A Baltimore man is accused of committing two separate robberies within a two hour time span in Anne Arundel County.
Crews fight Hyattsville building fire
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters are working to figure out the cause of a commercial building fire in Prince George's County Monday morning. Crews with the Hyattsville Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, which is near DeMatha Catholic High School. Fire was coming through the roof of the building when they arrived, firefighters said. Baltimore Avenue was shut down from Oglethorpe Street to Madison Street while crews fought the fire.
Dorchester Star
