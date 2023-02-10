After a dominant 92-62 road win over Boston College, NC State (20-6, 10-5 ACC) travels to Syracuse (15-10, 8-6 ACC) for another critical ACC matchup Tuesday. The Orange have won two straight, including a 76-67 victory at Florida State last week. Over the weekend against Boston College, graduate guard Jarkel...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO