ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3SfL_0kikJdJv00

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend.

After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.

Today will remain a cloudy day for most of the state with some showers hanging out towards the southern region. We don’t expect any severe weather, but there may be some thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast.

North Alabama

Mostly cloudy with a high of 58. Remaining mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 36.

Central Alabama

A slight chance of a few isolated showers today with a high near 59. Isolated showers remain in the area tonight with a low of 42.

South Alabama

Scattered showers with a high of 58. Isolated showers tonight with a low near 42.

Gulf Coast

Widespread showers today with a couple of thunderstorms possible. High of 61. Tonight, showers likely with a low near 46.

Comments / 1

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Nice day today before we begin stretch of rain and storms

A high pressure is in complete control of our weather today, helping us have bright, sunny skies across the state. Things will change soon, though. Rain chances begin again tomorrow, and we’re still looking at a chance of some severe storms later this week. The National Weather Service has us under a Level 2 risk for now. We’ll see how the Gulf of Mexico influences the storm system to see exactly where and how bad storms will become.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Snow chances melting

It seems the chance for snow is disappearing as temperatures may not get as low tonight as originally expected. The National Weather Service now forecasts temperatures to remain just above freezing temperatures across Alabama, creating a scenario for a very cold rain. We’ll continue to have a variety of weather...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few snowflakes possible tonight in parts of Alabama

A few spots in northern Alabama may see a couple of snowflakes overnight, according to forecasters. The snow is expected to mostly be confined to higher elevations of north and east Alabama, and while there could be a slippery spot or two in the mountains, no major travel issues are expected in the rest of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Tunnel Trail In Alabama That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

When it comes to hiking trails, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is filled with all kinds of hiking trails, including some that are quite unique. One of the most unique trails is the Twilight Tunnel and Hidden Valley Loop in Hurricane Creek Park. To learn about Hurricane Creek Park and this tunnel trail in Alabama, take a look below.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS42.com

Weather Alert for Severe Weather on Thursday

SEVERE STORMS LIKELY: A dynamic setup for severe weather will set up across the state of Alabama on Thursday, and severe weather is looking increasingly likely sometime Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A strong cold front will move across the Deep South Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. For those Ahead...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Wind Advisory / Severe Weather Outlook

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Coosa- Tallapoosa-Chambers-Elmore-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Barbour- Including the cities of Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Talladega,. Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville,. Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Tuskegee,. Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Eufaula. 231 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."
ALABAMA STATE
american-rails.com

Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)

There is currently only one excursion hosting dinner train experiences in Alabama, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum located in Calera. More information about their trips may be found below. Historically, the state was served primarily by two railroads, the Southern Railway and Louisville & Nashville. Both were very well...
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Timeline of wintry mix in Georgia

A trough of Gulf moisture will meet an upper level low that is expected to bring in cooler air. Rains on Saturday will turn into a wintry mix across north Georgia on Sunday. Here's a look at the timeline.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
Yellowhammer News

Time to target sheepshead in coastal waters

Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
37K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy