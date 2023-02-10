Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend.

After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.

Today will remain a cloudy day for most of the state with some showers hanging out towards the southern region. We don’t expect any severe weather, but there may be some thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast.

North Alabama

Mostly cloudy with a high of 58. Remaining mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 36.

Central Alabama

A slight chance of a few isolated showers today with a high near 59. Isolated showers remain in the area tonight with a low of 42.

South Alabama

Scattered showers with a high of 58. Isolated showers tonight with a low near 42.

Gulf Coast

Widespread showers today with a couple of thunderstorms possible. High of 61. Tonight, showers likely with a low near 46.