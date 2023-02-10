ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid

Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sporting News

James Bradberry holding call: Eagles CB praised for accountability after admitting he held Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster

For the second consecutive year, there was controversy surrounding a late defensive holding call in the Super Bowl. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was whistled for grabbing Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a third-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining in regulation. The call was a tight one, as...
Sporting News

Haason Reddick draft: How Eagles pass rusher overcame Cardinals position switch mistake to dominate NFL

Three years into his NFL career, it didn't seem like Haason Reddick was going to pan out. The Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft wasn't properly adjusting to his inside linebacker position during his third season. Arizona eventually had to bench him in favor of fellow 2017 draftee Joe Walker as Reddick struggled immensely in coverage.
Sporting News

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon praised for 'Super Bowl-winning slide' on KC's go-ahead drive vs. Eagles

In the heat of a close game, one of the hardest things to do is to think rationally. When it's a tie game just within two minutes remaining, that may seem almost impossible. The Chiefs were at the Eagles' 11 with 1:54 remaining in a 35-35 game in Super Bowl 57, and running back Jerick McKinnon had sprung free around the left corner. The Eagles tried to let McKinnon score to get the ball back, but he made a heads-up play; he gave himself up by sliding down in bounds at the 2-yard line.
