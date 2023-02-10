In the heat of a close game, one of the hardest things to do is to think rationally. When it's a tie game just within two minutes remaining, that may seem almost impossible. The Chiefs were at the Eagles' 11 with 1:54 remaining in a 35-35 game in Super Bowl 57, and running back Jerick McKinnon had sprung free around the left corner. The Eagles tried to let McKinnon score to get the ball back, but he made a heads-up play; he gave himself up by sliding down in bounds at the 2-yard line.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO