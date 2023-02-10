ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

Friday was another great playoff day for Long Beach teams with both Jordan and Wilson’s boys’ basketball teams advancing. Today promises to be an even better day, with a whopping TEN teams competing across three sports, trying to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
LONG BEACH, CA
CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The last time Cabrillo boys’ soccer reached a CIF Southern Section quarterfinal it was 2019 and Eduardo Mosqueda led the Jaguars to a State Regional title.
LONG BEACH, CA
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Saint Monica Prep, CIF Boys’ Basketball Playoffs

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Riverside Poly, CIF Girls’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in...
LONG BEACH, CA
NCAA Volleyball: No. 2 Long Beach State Falls to No. 3 UCLA

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. In front of a sellout crowd at the Walter Pyramid (the first since a whole pandemic ago), the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team lost a tight match with UCLA in four sets. The final score didn’t tell the whole story of the evening, though, as the Beach bounced back impressively from a lopsided defeat the night before to push the Bruins to the brink. In the end though, the No. 2-ranked Beach fell to the No. 3-ranked Bruins, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
LONG BEACH, CA
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
LONG BEACH, CA
VIDEO: Wilson vs. San Clemente, CIF Girls’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Four Dirtbags Selected to World Baseball Classic Rosters

The562’s coverage of Dirtbags Baseball for the 2023 season is sponsored by P2S, Inc. Visit p2sinc.com to learn more. After a six-year hiatus, Major League Baseball is bringing back its World Baseball Classic (WBC) next month. The world’s best players will represent their countries in the showcase competition, hosted March 8-21 in Japan and Taiwan. This year’s competition will be the fifth WBC in history since the inaugural tournament in 2006.
LONG BEACH, CA
