Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Mild temperatures return for the new work week, watching midweek storm chances
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Sunday system is slowly moving out of the region, but we are keeping a close eye on Thursday. The forecast looks much quieter to end the weekend. We start to dry out and clear out across the region tonight. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.
A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: Building Back
Editor’s Note: On Thursday, February 16, the Daily Yonder will host the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the historic 2022 flood that killed 45 people and displaced thousands. The documentary is a production of the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Yonder. This clip from the documentary features Seth Long of the nonprofit HOMES, Inc., and Brenda and Terry Morgan, who lost their home in Letcher County.
wymt.com
Bell Co. fire department responds to reports of early morning explosion
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an explosion in Bell County. The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook a caller reported hearing an explosion shortly after 5:00a.m. Monday around Smith Cemetery on Highway 190. Crews responded to the scene and began looking for the...
wymt.com
EKY leaders discuss flood debris removal issues that are leading to illegal dumping
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various Knott County officials are working to help those impacted by the flood through private property debris removal, but Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said more than 100 people have registered without anyone actually receiving help. “Here we’re nearly seven months in and a lot of...
wymt.com
Bank branch heavily damaged during flood is back open
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Another one of the businesses damaged during the July flood is officially back open. The Community Trust Bank branch at Isom re-opened its lobby and drive-thru on Monday morning. The bank is the latest business in the same area to make a comeback after the flood....
WTVQ
Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
wymt.com
Wise County house fire leaves one person dead
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire in Southwest Virginia. It happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Callahan Avenue in Appalachia. When crews from the Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department arrived, they found the fire had engulfed the front of the home.
wymt.com
‘If Noah survived it, we can too’: Pike County church continues flood recovery process
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, floods rocked much of the region, and the First Baptist Church of Myra felt the impact and devastation. “It was a total shock. We have never seen anything like this,” said Pastor Dave Hammond. “We had 7 foot of water downstairs. It was estimated over 87 million gallons went downstairs.”
wymt.com
Knox Central named national champions, and several mountain teams place at National High School Cheer Competition
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s place as a cheer state was defended at the National High School Cheer Competition. Knox Central claimed first place in the Medium Varsity Division II Gameday category. Somerset placed second in the Small Coed Varsity Game Day division and sixth in Medium Varsity Division...
OnlyInYourState
The Most Romantic Overlook In Kentucky Is At This Beautiful State Park
There’s no shortage of scenic overlooks in Kentucky, from the peaks of Pine Mountain to the tops of the Berea pinnacles (and, of course, pretty much every viewpoint in Red River Gorge). In terms of superlatives, we’d like to nominate Chained Rock as the most romantic overlook in Kentucky — this is a place for which words (and photos) simply cannot do justice.
A clip from Kentucky flood documentary: The Drunk Angels
Editor’s note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County.
wymt.com
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
wymt.com
EKY non-profit partnering with farmers to bring back produce after flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit Grow Appalachia is working with Eastern Kentucky farmers and gardeners in getting back on track after the July flood. The flood destroyed years of hard work put in by local farmers. “You know all my bees, boxes, everything, we watched it float by on...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County pony found
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
4 people charged in Bath County murder investigation
Kentucky State Police were dispatched to investigate a death in Bath County.
Get Baked Seattle is Coming to Pikeville
Born out of necessity, Co-Owners Greg and Keri Hayes took matters into their own kitchen to create "the best cookie you've ever tried."
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - February 11, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The postseason for high school basketball is just two weeks away. Lynn Camp 69, Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Tenn.) 49.
WKYT 27
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people are facing charges in connection with a Bath County stabbing death. Kentucky State Police in bath county charged 20-year-old Shannon McCarty with murder and harboring a fugitive, 42-year-old Priscilla Hunt with conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive, 18-year-old Joslyn Brooks with conspiracy to commit murder and Krystal Hardin with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Bussell.
wymt.com
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water system in Fort Gay has been impacted by an issue that caused widespread contamination. The Fort Gay Water System issued a do not consume advisory on Monday. The Fort Gay treatment plant is shut down following an issue that may have caused contamination...
wymt.com
Ky. couple celebrating 73rd wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and for one Mount Sterling couple, the holiday is especially significant. “They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see of what you would want in the future,” said residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, Cameron Wells.
Comments / 0