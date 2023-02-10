ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: Building Back

Editor’s Note: On Thursday, February 16, the Daily Yonder will host the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the historic 2022 flood that killed 45 people and displaced thousands. The documentary is a production of the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Yonder. This clip from the documentary features Seth Long of the nonprofit HOMES, Inc., and Brenda and Terry Morgan, who lost their home in Letcher County.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell Co. fire department responds to reports of early morning explosion

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an explosion in Bell County. The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook a caller reported hearing an explosion shortly after 5:00a.m. Monday around Smith Cemetery on Highway 190. Crews responded to the scene and began looking for the...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY leaders discuss flood debris removal issues that are leading to illegal dumping

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various Knott County officials are working to help those impacted by the flood through private property debris removal, but Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said more than 100 people have registered without anyone actually receiving help. “Here we’re nearly seven months in and a lot of...
wymt.com

Bank branch heavily damaged during flood is back open

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Another one of the businesses damaged during the July flood is officially back open. The Community Trust Bank branch at Isom re-opened its lobby and drive-thru on Monday morning. The bank is the latest business in the same area to make a comeback after the flood....
ISOM, KY
WTVQ

Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
BATH COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wise County house fire leaves one person dead

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire in Southwest Virginia. It happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Callahan Avenue in Appalachia. When crews from the Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department arrived, they found the fire had engulfed the front of the home.
WISE COUNTY, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Romantic Overlook In Kentucky Is At This Beautiful State Park

There’s no shortage of scenic overlooks in Kentucky, from the peaks of Pine Mountain to the tops of the Berea pinnacles (and, of course, pretty much every viewpoint in Red River Gorge). In terms of superlatives, we’d like to nominate Chained Rock as the most romantic overlook in Kentucky — this is a place for which words (and photos) simply cannot do justice.
PINEVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

A clip from Kentucky flood documentary: The Drunk Angels

Editor’s note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
WISE COUNTY, VA
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County pony found

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people are facing charges in connection with a Bath County stabbing death. Kentucky State Police in bath county charged 20-year-old Shannon McCarty with murder and harboring a fugitive, 42-year-old Priscilla Hunt with conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive, 18-year-old Joslyn Brooks with conspiracy to commit murder and Krystal Hardin with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Bussell.
BATH COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water system in Fort Gay has been impacted by an issue that caused widespread contamination. The Fort Gay Water System issued a do not consume advisory on Monday. The Fort Gay treatment plant is shut down following an issue that may have caused contamination...
FORT GAY, WV
wymt.com

Ky. couple celebrating 73rd wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and for one Mount Sterling couple, the holiday is especially significant. “They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see of what you would want in the future,” said residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, Cameron Wells.
MOUNT STERLING, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy