SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested a man they say caught a Seattle school building on fire while building an encampment in an alcove on the Catharine Blaine K-8 campus. Investigators spent much of Monday at the Magnolia school. Seattle Public Schools said there was no direct damage to any classrooms and that the fire was “limited to a storage area just inside the entrance.” SPS said the majority of the impact and damage are smoke-related.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO