Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Stanwood, cluster headaches and womenHealth Stuff TO KnowStanwood, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Director unexpectedly resigns at Mukilteo School Board meeting
MUKILTEO, Wash., February 13, 2023—After serving more than 11 years on the Mukilteo School District Board of Directors, Michael Simmons announced his resignation during the board’s February 13 meeting. Board President Michael Simmons shared in his resignation letter, “The time commitment of a board member is without question...
q13fox.com
Experts sound the alarm over social media as kids grapple with declining mental health
SEATTLE - Scientific data, health experts and lawsuits all are screaming the warnings louder than ever about the dangers of social media to kids. Many are putting the blame squarely on social media companies for creating mental health disorders for a generation of children. Teenagers these days have endless possibilities just in the palm of their hands.
Washington bill would make school meals free for all students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed through a House committee in Olympia this week would allow for all kids in Washington to have free breakfast and lunch at schools. Democratic State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane introduced House Bill 1238, which would provide those meals to all requesting students without charge.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arlington seeking community input for 211th Place Corridor improvements
ARLINGTON, Wash., February 12, 2023—The City of Arlington was recently awarded a grant to make improvements along the 211th Place Corridor. As the design phase of the project begins, the city is asking the community’s input on what should be included in the design of the corridor. This...
A White Employee Is Suing the City of Seattle for Alleged Racial Discrimination
When the city of Seattle hired Joshua Diemert in 2013, his title was "program intake representative" and his job was to connect city residents with public resources. He quit after nine years, convinced he could no longer continue working at an office that he says subjected him to pervasive racial harassment and discrimination.
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
Chronicle
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees
The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
q13fox.com
Ukrainian kids who lost fathers in Russian invasion given trip to Seattle, 'away from explosions'
SEATTLE - Members of the Seattle community have come together to embrace and welcome a group of children whose fathers died or went missing in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war. Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, 11 children lined up at the Great Wheel on Saturday to take...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready for salmon
In what has become an annual event, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday morning assembled a coho salmon net pen along the Edmonds waterfront, after which a Port of Edmonds work boat towed it to guest moorage. Next week, 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Issaquah...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
KOMO News
Smoke damage forces Seattle elementary school to close Monday
SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested a man they say caught a Seattle school building on fire while building an encampment in an alcove on the Catharine Blaine K-8 campus. Investigators spent much of Monday at the Magnolia school. Seattle Public Schools said there was no direct damage to any classrooms and that the fire was “limited to a storage area just inside the entrance.” SPS said the majority of the impact and damage are smoke-related.
Wayward Coyote Wanders Into WA Hospital, Receives Care & Released [VIDEO]
A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week. It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday. After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down...
marijuanamoment.net
Washington’s Cannabis Enforcement Officers Face Stiffer Drug Use Restrictions Than Seattle Police
Enforcement officers at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB), the agency tasked with administering the state’s alcohol, marijuana and tobacco and laws, can freely drink a beer or smoke a cigarette without risk to their jobs. But nearly a decade after the state legalized cannabis, they’re still forbidden from using it.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City Council
A man who was sentenced to two years in prison for setting fire to a Seattle police precinct during the 2020 Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has submitted a candidacy application to run for the Seattle City Council, the Post Millenial reports.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Most Washington Taxpayers Will Get More Money Back Because of New Tax Laws
It is not surprising that many people in Washington state are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets because inflation has been hitting the state particularly hard. For instance, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index, the inflation rate in Seattle was 8.4% in December 2017, making it the third highest among large cities in the entire country.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Comments / 0