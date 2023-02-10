ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Director unexpectedly resigns at Mukilteo School Board meeting

MUKILTEO, Wash., February 13, 2023—After serving more than 11 years on the Mukilteo School District Board of Directors, Michael Simmons announced his resignation during the board’s February 13 meeting. Board President Michael Simmons shared in his resignation letter, “The time commitment of a board member is without question...
Washington bill would make school meals free for all students

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed through a House committee in Olympia this week would allow for all kids in Washington to have free breakfast and lunch at schools. Democratic State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane introduced House Bill 1238, which would provide those meals to all requesting students without charge.
Arlington seeking community input for 211th Place Corridor improvements

ARLINGTON, Wash., February 12, 2023—The City of Arlington was recently awarded a grant to make improvements along the 211th Place Corridor. As the design phase of the project begins, the city is asking the community’s input on what should be included in the design of the corridor. This...
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees

The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready for salmon

In what has become an annual event, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday morning assembled a coho salmon net pen along the Edmonds waterfront, after which a Port of Edmonds work boat towed it to guest moorage. Next week, 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Issaquah...
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Smoke damage forces Seattle elementary school to close Monday

SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested a man they say caught a Seattle school building on fire while building an encampment in an alcove on the Catharine Blaine K-8 campus. Investigators spent much of Monday at the Magnolia school. Seattle Public Schools said there was no direct damage to any classrooms and that the fire was “limited to a storage area just inside the entrance.” SPS said the majority of the impact and damage are smoke-related.
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
Most Washington Taxpayers Will Get More Money Back Because of New Tax Laws

It is not surprising that many people in Washington state are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets because inflation has been hitting the state particularly hard. For instance, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index, the inflation rate in Seattle was 8.4% in December 2017, making it the third highest among large cities in the entire country.
