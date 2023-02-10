Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Skrillex to release new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week
Skrillex has confirmed he will be releasing new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week. The EDM superstar released his debut album ‘Recess’ in 2014 and has spoken about a follow-up ever since. In May 2022, he confirmed that he had at least two new albums...
NME
Mahalia wore a ‘Long Live R&B’ jacket at the BRITs in response to lack of R&B artists at awards
Mahalia showed her support for the R&B genre at this year’s BRIT Awards, showing up in a jacket emblazoned with “Long Live R&B”. For the ceremony – held last night (February 12) – the Leicester-born singer sported a Burberry coat featuring artwork by Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn. Her message at the event was clear, telling the BBC: “[R&B is] a genre I feel very passionate about and I don’t think it’s talked about enough.
NME
NMIXX announce release of their first EP, ‘expérgo’
K-pop rookies and NME 100 act NMIXX will release their first EP next month. Last Friday (February 10), NMIXX dropped a teaser photo and motion teaser for the project, which is titled ‘expérgo’. It will be the girl group’s first EP and is slated for release alongside a music video on March 20, 6PM KST.
NME
Watch Caroline Polachek debut new songs at Brighton show
Caroline Polachek kicked off The Spiraling Tour in Brighton last week, debuting a number of new singles during the performance. Taking to Brighton’s Chalk last Friday (February 10) with her new band, Polacheck gave punters a preview of new cuts set to appear on her forthcoming album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’. She performed songs called ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’, ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Fly To You’, the lattermost of which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording.
NME
Caroline Polachek – ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’ review: an experimental yet uneven collection
Caroline Polachek doesn’t want to talk about herself anymore. No more introspective cuts about the all-consuming pain of falling, hard, in love – desire is something different, outward facing. On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’, the artist – once a member of US buzzy synth-poppers Chairlift – welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos. If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.
NME
Morrissey says Capitol will promote Sam Smith’s “satanism” but considers his unreleased album “their biggest threat”
Morrissey has once again hit out at former label Capitol Records for seemingly shelving his unreleased album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, following his exit from the label at the end of last year. In a new statement posted on his website, the singer has contrasted Capitol not releasing ‘Bonfire...
NME
Physical and vinyl music sales are booming right now – but why?
Streaming may have revolutionised the music industry, but it seems that some habits really do die hard. Despite being up against such stiff competition, vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes have all found a new lease of life in the streaming era – proof that physical formats are still very much alive and kicking.
NME
Spike Lee calls Beyoncé’s Grammy loss “some straight-up bullshit”
Spike Lee has weighed in on the Grammy Awards’ controversial decision to award Harry Styles with Album of the Year over Beyoncé in a new interview. The outspoken veteran director broached the topic during a feature interview with The Guardian. While he declined to comment on a recent controversy surrounding the nomination of the film To Leslie at this year’s Oscars, writer Nadia Khomami noted that Lee was “more forthcoming” when it came to discussing the Grammys.
NME
Metallica joke they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at Super Bowl Halftime show
Metallica have joked they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at her Super Bowl Halftime show after posting a clip of themselves singing ‘Diamonds’ on Carpool Karaoke. The metal veterans, who previously teamed up with Billy Eichner for their karaoke take on...
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
NME
Watch Kelela perform ‘Enough For Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Kelela performed her single ‘Enough For Love’ as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend (February 10) – check it out below. The R&B singer/songwriter last week released her second album, ‘Raven’, nearly five-and-a-half years on from her debut ‘Take Me Apart‘.
NME
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has just smashed a huge Spotify milestone
BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has smashed a huge Spotify milestone as it becomes the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform. Originally released in 2019, the song featured on BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under 2 days.
NME
Skrillex teams up with himself on emotive new single ‘Don’t Get Too Close’
Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has shared his sixth single for 2023 – a heartrending slow-burner called ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ – which marks his first time singing on a track since 2015. The last song to significantly feature vocals from Moore was 2015’s Kai-assisted ‘Mind’,...
NME
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora “unmasked” as Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend. During his time on the show, Sambora had performed songs such as Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’, Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’, Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Me Again’ by John Newman.
NME
Trivium announce intimate UK ‘Goblins and Wizards’ tour
Trivium have announced they will be returning to the UK this summer for an intimate tour. The news comes just weeks after the Floridian heavy metallers last visited the UK for their ‘Dead Men & Dragons’ tour, which included a date at London’s 5,000 capacity Eventim Apollo.
NME
Watch Jason Derulo dance with robot dogs in pre-Super Bowl concert
Jason Derulo was seen dancing alongside robot dogs in a concert ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (February 12). The singer was performing as part of the TikTok Tailgate event that takes place just outside the State Farm Stadium where the game is later held. While singing the David Guetta-assisted song ‘Saturday/Sunday’, Derulo was seen flanked by animatronic dogs which moved in lockstep with him and the music. Watch footage from Derulo’s set below.
NME
Adele waiting for Rihanna at Super Bowl becomes trending meme
Adele‘s shushing people around her at the Super Bowl last night as she waited for Rihanna‘s halftime show has thoroughly amused the Internet, inspiring a trending meme. The singer had previously said that she was going to the American football game, telling a fan at a recent Las Vegas show: “I’m only going for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying fuck.”
NME
Bucks Fizz say they were meant to release one of Tina Turner’s biggest hits before her
Bucks Fizz have said that they were supposed to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner. Speaking on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the group’s Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston made the claim, revealing that the song was meant for their fourth studio album ‘I Hear Talk’.
NME
Wednesday: fearless gang behind one of the year’s defining rock albums
The members of Wednesday are scattered across town when NME calls them for a Zoom chat. Drummer Alan Miller is at home in Durham, North Carolina, four hours from where the others live in Asheville, his basement still decorated from a recent party. Guitarist and lap steel player Xandy Chelmis is in a bustling café, where he takes breaks from the farm he’s been building, while his playful bandmate Jake Lenderman is hunched in his van in a library car park – “I’ve never been inside,” he quips. And vocalist Karly Hartzman, thoughtful and articulate, is crouched in the “Amish romance” section of a Barnes & Noble bookshop. “I tried to pick a part that isn’t very populated, and I think I found the perfect place,” she says in a hushed tone.
NME
Paul McCartney pays emotional tribute to “inspiration” Burt Bacharach
Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late songwriter Burt Bacharach. Bacharach, the man behind huge hits such as ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, died on Wednesday (February 8) at the age of 94. He passed away at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.
Comments / 0