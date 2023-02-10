ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India vs Australia: Matt Kuhnemann replaces Mitchell Swepson in Test squad

Matt Kuhnemann is firming as a shock selection choice for the second Test against India, with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson flying home for the birth of his first child. The 26-year-old will answer the call from Aussie selectors and fly over to India this week, putting his name in the mix for a debut in the Baggy Green later this week.
Why F1 debutant Oscar Piastri is 'not concerned' about McLaren challenge

Oscar Piastri will be making his Formula 1 debut this year but says he is "not concerned" about his age or experience level. The Australian will be suiting up for McLaren in 2023, replacing fellow countryman Daniel Ricciardo after a controversial and complicated contractual situation. Speaking at his team's car...

