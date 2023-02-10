FLOYDADA, TX – Over the past four months, the Floydada Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) has awarded more than $37,000 through six projects in the community. In addition, at their February meeting last week, the FEDC board awarded $5,000 to the Floydada Collegiate ISD for improvements at Watson Field (baseball facility) to be used toward a new scoreboard and upgraded lighting.

FLOYDADA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO