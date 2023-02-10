Read full article on original website
Floyd County Native Delivers Big Hits in MMA
PLAINVIEW, TX – When was the last time you saw someone fight not out of anger but with “a new heart and new spirit?”. Floyd County native John Angel Yannis had plenty of reason to be angry. “I came up from the bottom,” he explains. “We didn’t have...
Lady Winds Secure #2 Seed After Defeating Lady Owls on Friday
PLAINVIEW, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (18-11, 9-5) played against the Hale Center Lady Owls (23-9, 9-5) on Friday in a playoff seeding game. Both teams were back and forth in the first quarter, and the game was tied at 14-14. Both teams struggled offensively in the second...
Whirlwinds Continue District Win Streak Against Owls on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (30-5, 12-1) hosted the Hale Center Owls (13-14, 6-7) on Friday in a district game. The Whirlwinds were able to apply early pressure to the Owls in the first quarter to cause several turnovers that led to Floydada leading 37-11. The Whirlwinds...
Floydada Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Six Fires
FLOYDADA, TX – Though most of the month was quiet, the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department had a busy ending. A grass fire 4 miles west on FM784 was the first call of the month (January 2nd), then nearly three weeks later, a second call for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence at 407 W. Missouri (January 21st).
Floydada EDC Invests More Than $37k in Communities
FLOYDADA, TX – Over the past four months, the Floydada Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) has awarded more than $37,000 through six projects in the community. In addition, at their February meeting last week, the FEDC board awarded $5,000 to the Floydada Collegiate ISD for improvements at Watson Field (baseball facility) to be used toward a new scoreboard and upgraded lighting.
