ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matador, TX

Comments / 0

Related
floydcountyrecord.com

Floyd County Native Delivers Big Hits in MMA

PLAINVIEW, TX – When was the last time you saw someone fight not out of anger but with “a new heart and new spirit?”. Floyd County native John Angel Yannis had plenty of reason to be angry. “I came up from the bottom,” he explains. “We didn’t have...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Lady Winds Secure #2 Seed After Defeating Lady Owls on Friday

PLAINVIEW, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (18-11, 9-5) played against the Hale Center Lady Owls (23-9, 9-5) on Friday in a playoff seeding game. Both teams were back and forth in the first quarter, and the game was tied at 14-14. Both teams struggled offensively in the second...
FLOYDADA, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Whirlwinds Continue District Win Streak Against Owls on Friday

FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (30-5, 12-1) hosted the Hale Center Owls (13-14, 6-7) on Friday in a district game. The Whirlwinds were able to apply early pressure to the Owls in the first quarter to cause several turnovers that led to Floydada leading 37-11. The Whirlwinds...
FLOYDADA, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Six Fires

FLOYDADA, TX – Though most of the month was quiet, the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department had a busy ending. A grass fire 4 miles west on FM784 was the first call of the month (January 2nd), then nearly three weeks later, a second call for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence at 407 W. Missouri (January 21st).
FLOYDADA, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada EDC Invests More Than $37k in Communities

FLOYDADA, TX – Over the past four months, the Floydada Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) has awarded more than $37,000 through six projects in the community. In addition, at their February meeting last week, the FEDC board awarded $5,000 to the Floydada Collegiate ISD for improvements at Watson Field (baseball facility) to be used toward a new scoreboard and upgraded lighting.
FLOYDADA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy