FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floyd County Native Delivers Big Hits in MMA
PLAINVIEW, TX – When was the last time you saw someone fight not out of anger but with “a new heart and new spirit?”. Floyd County native John Angel Yannis had plenty of reason to be angry. “I came up from the bottom,” he explains. “We didn’t have...
Whirlwinds Continue District Win Streak Against Owls on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (30-5, 12-1) hosted the Hale Center Owls (13-14, 6-7) on Friday in a district game. The Whirlwinds were able to apply early pressure to the Owls in the first quarter to cause several turnovers that led to Floydada leading 37-11. The Whirlwinds...
Longhorns Defeat Sudan Hornets on Friday in District Matchup
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (13-14, 5-8) hosted the Sudan Hornets (1-17, 1-12) in a district game on Friday. The Longhorns had a strong offense in the first quarter as they jumped out to an early 28-14 lead. The Hornets tried to battle back in the second quarter...
Floydada Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Six Fires
FLOYDADA, TX – Though most of the month was quiet, the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department had a busy ending. A grass fire 4 miles west on FM784 was the first call of the month (January 2nd), then nearly three weeks later, a second call for a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence at 407 W. Missouri (January 21st).
