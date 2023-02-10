"I don't have words for this": UC Davis student rallies for donations after Turkey quake

UC Davis student rallies for donations after Turkey quake 02:17

DAVIS (CBS13) - The devastation in Turkey and Syria is hitting hard for people here in Northern California. Irem Aydemir couldn't find the words as she watches not just her home country, but the very city in Turkey where she was born, crumble after an earthquake.

"I don't have words for this, it's a humanitarian crisis for sure," said Irem. "I'm trying to take care of myself but I'm really devastated. It's hard to describe it."

Irem hasn't been in California long. She just started studying at UC Davis in December, but she hasn't even been able to go to classes this week as she struggles to cope.

She decided to turn heartache into hope. Irem is now relaunching the Turkish Student Association at UC Davis which went dormant during the pandemic in an effort to rally support and donations to send back home.

"Even very minor contributions that you might do might have a serious impact on lives there," said Irem.

"Just life has changed in Turkey, a lot of towns are destroyed," said Cigdem Askin.

Cigdem is also stepping up. She lives in El Dorado Hills but her heart is in her home country of Turkey right now. She's gathering donations of winter clothes and blankets to help survivors stay warm as well as baby items and toiletries to ship off immediately.

Cigdem is taking boxes of donations to SFO where she says Turkish Airlines is shipping them off for free. She's also directing people to the Turkish American Association of California, or TAAC, website .

"A lot of people are desperate, homeless. The weather conditions are cold, a lot of snow," said Cigdem.

Driven by devastation, people in Northern California rallying for support and hope from a half-a-world away.

"I'm really thankful that people are not turning a blind eye and they're helping in whatever way they can, not just donating only but raising awareness about it," said Irem.

Irem is holding the first UC Davis Turkish Student Association meeting Friday, hoping to organize ways to help quake survivors. You can contact the group through email: tsaatucdavis@gmail.com. She's also circulating a list of links that continue updating where people can help.