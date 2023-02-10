Park Center boys basketball: Pirates prevail again in battle of top-ranked teams

It was a crowded gym Thursday night at Totino-Grace High School for the highly-anticipated boys basketball rematch between the Eagles and Park Center. Both teams have been atop their respective class rankings (Park Center 4A, Totino-Grace 3A) all season.

The Pirates defeated Totino-Grace 76-62 on Jan. 12. The reverse game was bound to be another high-level affair, with Division I prospects on both sides, and on the Eagles’ home floor.

It came down to the wire with the Pirates holding on to a slim lead with the clock winding down. They led 68-64 after junior guard Cash Chavis hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left.

On the other end, Totino-Grace senior forward Patrick Bath was fouled and earned a trip to the free-throw line. He made the first and missed the second, but the Eagles were able to rebound the miss, setting up a chance to tie the game at 68 down only three with around 20 seconds left.

The Pirates frantically set their defense off the miss to preserve their lead. Totino-Grace junior forward Isaiah Johnson hoisted up a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and into the hands of the Eagles for another offensive rebound. But the clock was ticking and they couldn’t get off another shot. Park Center held them off 68-65 to remain undefeated (19-0) this season.

“I give them credit for their scramble and being smart enough to then cover up all the things Totino-Grace was going for.” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “Defense has been our deal all year and they came up with a stop when they needed it.”

On a night where two of Park Center’s top scoring threats, senior guards CJ O’Hara and JJ Ware, struggled to make an impact offensively, Chavis took full advantage of the opportunity on the big stage. He led the Pirates with 28 points, with multiple key baskets down the stretch to keep Park Center narrowly ahead.

“Down the stretch he was the difference,” Ware said. “He controlled the game. That’s what great guards do. Braeden Carrington and Leo Torbor did that for us last year. Cash has got to be the guy that does it this year and so far he’s done it.”

The explosive junior guard has been the Pirates’ third leading scorer this season at 16 PPG and has continued to improve in this breakout season. Not only a threat from the perimeter, his craftiness around the basket makes him almost unguardable each night.

O’Hara, the team's leading scorer, struggled on the night with only nine points and four fouls. Ware had 12 points, but it didn’t come easy against the size of Totino-Grace (13-6). It’s one of the bigger teams Park Center will face this season, who boast a starting lineup with four players above 6-foot-4.

Senior guard Taison Chatman led Totino-Grace with 24 points and was giving the Pirates problems with his ability to attack the rim for either a layup or pass to an open player on the perimeter. Bath finished with 16 points.

Even though they came away with the win against the top-ranked team in Class 3A to remain unbeaten, Ware said there’s still things they need to clean up defensively.

“The defensive intensity throughout the entire game,” Ware said about improvements from the game. “We have a lot of defensive principles that we weren’t doing tonight. Those things don’t really have anything to do with the opponent. That’s just, this is the position we’re supposed to be in, and a lot of the game we weren’t in the right position.”

It was a heated battle with a full house of fans. Each basket in the second half carried more weight as the crowd was energized. Neither side had a lead larger than five points in the second half.

The potential of an undefeated regular season is looking more like a reality with each passing game. Six games remain on their schedule with only two teams (Andover, Maple Grove) possessing winning records.