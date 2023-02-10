Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
CNBC
Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains
Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
CNBC
China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook
China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
CNBC
Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week
Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
CNBC
Asia markets fall ahead of economic data release, yen remains volatile on BOJ nomination report
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.88% lower at 27,427.92 and the Topix was down 0.47% at 1,977.67 as...
German economy expected to grow modestly in 2023 - European Commission
BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The German economy will grow slightly this year, the European Commission said Monday, revising upwards its previous forecast for a 0.6% contraction. In its winter forecasts, the European Commision envisages 0.2% GDP growth for Europe's biggest economy in 2023, more than it expected in autumn due to the easing of energy prices and policy support to households and firms.
investing.com
Asia stocks drop on inflation uncertainty, China outperforms
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Monday as traders hunkered down ahead of more cues on monetary policy from key U.S. inflation data due this week, while Chinese stocks rose as investors continued to bet on a reopening-led recovery this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was the worst...
US stocks dip as investors further digest hawkish guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investors processing comments from Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve chair said Tuesday that benchmark rates will likely increase. On Wednesday, New York Fed President John Williams further echoed Powell's remarks. US stocks ticked down at the open on Wednesday, with investors reflecting worry...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test
SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news...
CNBC
Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others
The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
investing.com
U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets rose, but might be surprised by January's consumer price index
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. markets rose, expecting inflation to moderate further. They might...
investing.com
Dollar falls as markets consolidate gains; up vs yen ahead of inflation data
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday in choppy trading after last week's strong rally, weighed down by firmer stocks and lower long-dated Treasury yields, as investors consolidated positions ahead of Tuesday's crucial U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data. The greenback, however, rose to six-week highs against the...
CNBC
Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data
The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
investing.com
BOJ governor speculation rattles Japanese yen, Nikkei index
Investing.com -- The Japanese yen sank against the dollar on Monday, while local stocks also tumbled as markets speculated over the next Bank of Japan Governor and the extension of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen sank 0.6% to the dollar and was trading close to one-month lows,...
EU executive raises euro zone 2023 growth forecast, sees lower inflation
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth is likely to be stronger than expected this year while inflation will be lower than in forecasts made towards the end of 2022, the European Commission said on Monday.
Comments / 0