OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
CNBC

Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains

Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
CNBC

China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook

China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
CNBC

Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week

Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
Reuters

German economy expected to grow modestly in 2023 - European Commission

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The German economy will grow slightly this year, the European Commission said Monday, revising upwards its previous forecast for a 0.6% contraction. In its winter forecasts, the European Commision envisages 0.2% GDP growth for Europe's biggest economy in 2023, more than it expected in autumn due to the easing of energy prices and policy support to households and firms.
investing.com

Asia stocks drop on inflation uncertainty, China outperforms

Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Monday as traders hunkered down ahead of more cues on monetary policy from key U.S. inflation data due this week, while Chinese stocks rose as investors continued to bet on a reopening-led recovery this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was the worst...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news...
CNBC

Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others

The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
investing.com

U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
investing.com

Dollar falls as markets consolidate gains; up vs yen ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday in choppy trading after last week's strong rally, weighed down by firmer stocks and lower long-dated Treasury yields, as investors consolidated positions ahead of Tuesday's crucial U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data. The greenback, however, rose to six-week highs against the...
CNBC

Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data

The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
investing.com

BOJ governor speculation rattles Japanese yen, Nikkei index

Investing.com -- The Japanese yen sank against the dollar on Monday, while local stocks also tumbled as markets speculated over the next Bank of Japan Governor and the extension of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen sank 0.6% to the dollar and was trading close to one-month lows,...

