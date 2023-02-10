Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy could go from coaching Patrick Mahomes to Kyler Murray
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a lot on his mind. Outside of winning a championship, Bieniemy has been linked to numerous jobs outside of Cincinnati. One of those jobs would have Bieniemy go from coaching Patrick Mahomes to Kyler Murray.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
NFL WR Tyreek Hill tweets what Chiefs fans are thinking
Miami Dolphins, and former Kansas City Chiefs receiver, Tyree Hill tweeted his former team needed receivers to get open during Super Bowl LVII.
3 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs who won’t be back next season
The Kansas City Chiefs roster could look very, very different after Super Bowl 57. Here’s just some of what to expect this offseason. Patrick Mahomes and (hopefully) Andy Reid are here to stay, for now. But the Chiefs do have a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL offseason.
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes’ shocking claim about ankle injury suffered Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. It was one of the most thrilling, entertaining Super Bowls any fan could ever witness. The Chiefs erased a double digit deficit, coming from behind after trailing 24-14 at halftime. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl MVP during his […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ shocking claim about ankle injury suffered Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce
Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
Look: This Super Bowl Stat Is Bad News For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII is basically a pick 'em between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. But one stat suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be destined for defeat. At the NFL Honors on Thursday, Mahomes was awarded the NFL MVP award. While it's an exceptional accomplishment, ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57
LeBron James has always been complimentary of Travis Kelce, and so the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t hide his delight after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bagged Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. James called Kelce his “brother” as he congratulated the veteran tight end for another Super Bowl victory. It is the […] The post LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes potentially reaching Tom Brady heights
Rob Gronkowski had an incredible NFL career playing with Tom Brady. Brady is regarded as the best quarterback of all-time. However, Gronkowski recently revealed his honest thoughts on Patrick Mahomes potentially giving Brady a “run for his money,” per Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “Yeah, he (Patrick...
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
atozsports.com
Chiefs fans are making the same mistake as the Bengals and it could haunt them
Kansas City Chiefs fans must not have learned anything from the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of weeks ago. The Bengals and their fans talked a lot of trash before playing the Chiefs. And that included the mayor of Cincinnati taking a shot at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. All of...
TODAY.com
Chris Stapleton leaves stadium in tears with Super Bowl 2023 national anthem performance
Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.
ClutchPoints
Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on heartbreaking Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs played one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs erased a double-digit second half deficit to win the game 38-35 in thrilling fashion. Despite the loss, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put forth an incredible effort. Hurts finished the game […] The post Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on heartbreaking Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike predicts Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
With Super Bowl LVII less than 48 hours away, everyone is locking in the predictions for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When I say everyone, I mean everyone, including some creatures of the four-legged variety. The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, got to play...
Free Bud Light on the way for Kansas City Chiefs fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans can get a chance at free Bud Light along the parade route at Wednesday's Championship Parade.
ClutchPoints
Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target
The blueprint for developing a star QB has been laid out for everyone to see. If you believe in your signal-caller, then you should go out of your way to find a star wide receiver. It’s worked wonders over the last few years: Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts with AJ Brown, Joe Burrow […] The post Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations
Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
