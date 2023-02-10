Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”

