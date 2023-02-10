ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ shocking claim about ankle injury suffered Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. It was one of the most thrilling, entertaining Super Bowls any fan could ever witness. The Chiefs erased a double digit deficit, coming from behind after trailing 24-14 at halftime. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl MVP during his […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ shocking claim about ankle injury suffered Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce

Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57

LeBron James has always been complimentary of Travis Kelce, and so the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t hide his delight after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bagged Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. James called Kelce his “brother” as he congratulated the veteran tight end for another Super Bowl victory. It is the […] The post LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on heartbreaking Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs played one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs erased a double-digit second half deficit to win the game 38-35 in thrilling fashion. Despite the loss, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put forth an incredible effort. Hurts finished the game […] The post Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on heartbreaking Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target

The blueprint for developing a star QB has been laid out for everyone to see. If you believe in your signal-caller, then you should go out of your way to find a star wide receiver. It’s worked wonders over the last few years: Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts with AJ Brown, Joe Burrow […] The post Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy