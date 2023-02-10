Read full article on original website
Sam Landman
3d ago
just another way to make sure the banks stay getting rich off our money while we earn nothing from it. thanks Gary and the SEC! you really watch out and "protect" the average person 👍👏👏👏🙄🙄
Reply
2
Related
Crypto exchange settles with SEC over 'staking'
The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.
Bill Gates seen with rumored new girlfriend Paula Hurd at Australian Open
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 67, and Paula Hurd, 60, are rumored to be dating and were photographed together at the Australian Open in Melbourne last week.
Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in February
Although digital currencies are soaring in 2023, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CNET
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Robinhood took a $57 million hit after a glitch allowed its customers to short a surging meme stock
Robinhood made a "processing error" that left its customers short on a meme stock last year. The error lost the trading app $57 million, the company's finance chief said on a Q4 earnings call. Robinhood stock rose Thursday after it said it will buy back shares seized from FTX founder...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
Fox Business
New York, NY
55K+
Followers
947
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 2