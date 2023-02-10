ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Strong and gusty trade winds could continue well into next week

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is driving 20-35 mph trade winds over the islands. As a result parts of the state are under a wind advisory and a high wind warning.

Over the weekend the winds may ease slightly but another round of windy weather is expected through next weekend, as another robust high pressure system replaces the current high in place.

Overall, expect winds to remain strong with minor fluctuations from this point through late next week.

