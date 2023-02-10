Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Are Mixed as Investors Consider the Outlook for Inflation
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3.4 basis points at 3.709%. The 2-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, gained 1.1 basis points to trade at 4.524%.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Jump, Dow Gains More Than 200 Points Ahead of Tuesday's CPI Report: Live Updates
Stocks rose Monday as traders regained their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 280 points higher, or 0.83%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.29%. Microsoft and Salesforce led...
NBC Connecticut
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NBC Connecticut
Moody's Cuts Outlook for Four Adani Group Companies, Cites Rapid Declines in Market Value
Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
NBC Connecticut
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices
"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
NBC Connecticut
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
NBC Connecticut
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC Connecticut
Inflation Report Due Tuesday Has the Potential to Deliver Some Bad News
All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
NBC Connecticut
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
NBC Connecticut
Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow
Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
NBC Connecticut
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce
Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
NBC Connecticut
China's Tech Giants Are Launching ChatGPT Clones — and Beijing Is Watching Closely
Chinese technology giants from Alibaba to Baidu have announced their intentions to launch ChatGPT-style products. But announcements from China's biggest firms have not declared they are working on a free-for-all ChatGPT-esque chatbot, a move which could worry Beijing, which heavily censors internet content. Instead, companies have spoken about the technology...
NBC Connecticut
Meta's Chief Business Officer Will Leave the Company After 13 Years
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is stepping down after 13 years with the company, Meta announced in a release Monday. Levine will stay in the role until Feb. 21, and she will remain an employee at Meta until she officially departs in the summer, according to the release. Meta...
NBC Connecticut
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
