Judith Nicholson, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Reverend Trish Underberg from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa will officiate. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present at 5:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO