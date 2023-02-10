Read full article on original website
KLEM
Steve Albert – Citizen of the Day
Steve Albert is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, February 13, 2023. Steve is with Iowa State Bank and is Le Mars Main Street Volunteer of the year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Judith Nicholson
Judith Nicholson, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Reverend Trish Underberg from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa will officiate. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present at 5:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Marie Phelan
Marie Phelan, 96 of rural Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home. Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church – Grant Township in rural Le Mars with Pastor Trish Underberg officiating. Visitation with the family present will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church and will continue until service time. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
27-year-old airlifted after single-vehicle crash north of Orange City
As a result of losing control of her vehicle, Vlotho entered the east ditch, rolled, then crossed over into the northbound lane where she came to a stop.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, February 13, 2023
A minor fire was reported this morning at a Le Mars restaurant, but it hasn’t disrupted operations there. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says they received a call from an employee who came to work at 4 Brothers Bar and Grille this morning. Chief Schipper says firemen...
more1049.com
Jones Votes “No” to Limit Medical Liability
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Republican juggernaut in Des Moines continues to pass legislation they deem “priority” with their absolute control of the Governor’s office and both houses of the legislature. State Representative Ann Meyer is a Fort Dodge nurse who says high awards are hurting Iowan’s access to care.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
Radio Iowa
Three counties see first cases of CWD in deer
DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found more cases of chronic wasting disease. “Unfortunately, about 84 deer tested positive across the state this year. Now keep in mind, that’s out of about 5000 deer that were sampled statewide this year alone,” Elliott says. “So our prevalence is still relatively low statewide, although there are areas in the state where it’s much higher.”
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In Three New Iowa Counties
Over the last few years, Iowans have become accustomed to biosecurity and minimizing the spread of disease. Whether it’s with humans with COVID-19, or birds with highly pathogenic avian influenza, safety precautions were taken to try to slow the spread. When it comes to deer, hunters are being told...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
siouxcountyradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges - First Assist for New K9 Rocky
Sioux County’s newest K9, Rocky, and his handler Deputy Augustin Martinez, made their first arrest as a duo over the weekend. The arrest Saturday afternoon stemmed from a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of Highway 18, five miles west of Rock Valley. An Iowa State Patrol Trooper located and stopped the vehicle with assistance from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office. K-9 Rocky conducted a drug sniff around the vehicle and indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. Investigators then discovered a glass pipe and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine located inside the vehicle.
kelo.com
Police investigating a second fatal crash Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second fatal accident today. At around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred between a motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV at the intersection of W. 8th Street and N. Covell Avenue. According to the accident report, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. He was from Sioux Falls. His female passenger, also from Sioux Falls, was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Ice depth quickly diminishing
(Area) Ice fishing season is winding down. Warmer than normal temperatures in the month of February are leading to fewer opportunities on the ice. “We are starting to see deteriorating ice. As we see those days in the 50’s and nights not getting below freezing. We’ve lost some ice.”
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
