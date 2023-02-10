ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SJ statue depicting heroic Indian ruler found after being sawed off post, stolen last month

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9GZz_0kijzmh700

At Guadalupe River Park in San Jose, visitors will get a good look at what crooks left behind after sawing off the 440-pound statue of Indian ruler Chhatrapati Shivajii Maharaj.

The statue was a gift to residents of San Jose in 1999, from its Sister City of Pune, India.

"I think there's absolutely no reason for somebody to steal it, except a way to sell it for some material," Suneel Kelkar told ABC7 News. "And it's quite stupid. But maybe not. People need money all the time."

Kelkar is the president of the San Jose-Pune Sister City Organization , a group that has worked to strengthen ties between the municipalities. On Jan. 31, there was a shock to both communities and beyond after learning the statue had been stolen from atop its five-foot concrete slab.

VIDEO: 90-year-old Greek statue severely damaged at SF's Legion of Honor Museum

There's outrage and disbelief over the vandalism of a statue at San Francisco's Legion of Honor Museum.

"To cut the three legs with a huge saw, it made a lot of noise which nobody heard I guess, at night," Kelkar described. "And it was a 400-pound statue for two or three people to lift it up, put it in your trunk - I mean, put in a truck - then drive it way."

"There was quite an effort for such little money, which they didn't get anyway," he continued.

City officials shared earlier photos with ABC7 News, showing the statue as it was meant to be displayed.

"People have tremendous respect for him," Kelkar shared about Maharaj. "And that's why his statue was sent here, as a symbol of India's freedom, for example."

MORE: Lunar New Year ox statue vandalized in San Francisco, missing a horn

According to Joseph Hedges, the city's international relations manager, it's unclear what the exact metal the statue is made of. However, he says it may be bronze coated.

"The city's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services department, following the theft of the statue, contacted metal and foundry shops in San Jose to report the theft, to make sure that if it showed up at those locations, they would be aware of the theft," Hedges shared.

And finally, a breakthrough early Thursday by ABC7 News media partners at the Mercury News. Reporter Gabriel Greschler posted a photo to Twitter , showing the statue next to a vending machine at a local business.

"It was the great work of a reporter that actually resulted in the location of the statue," he continued.

VIDEO: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized near Coit Tower San Francisco

The Christopher Columbus statue near Coit Tower was vandalized. Red paint covered the face of the controversial colonist, while the base of the statue had graffiti that read "Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers."

Hedges said there is certainly plenty of work ahead to determine what repairs are needed, whether it could be reinstalled and what security measures should be considered.

"It will be a priority to take possession of the statue once again, and to evaluate the statue and have it be installed and made available to the public so they can enjoy the statue in San Jose at the Guadalupe River Park," he shared.

However, Kelkar told ABC7 News, "It's not a very safe place for a statue to be there. So we're wondering where we can keep it covered or protected or somehow."

ABC7 News reached out to SJPD. The department confirmed the statue was found. The department said there was no suspect information, but the crooks could potentially face Grand Theft charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kijzmh700

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said. No one was in the truck when officers...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
southarkansassun.com

California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers

Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle

A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a massive sideshow that shut down lanes of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.According to the agency's San Francisco office, authorities were dispatched to the bridge shortly after 1:50 a.m. Photos posted by the agency showed several cars performing stunts near the bridge tower of the eastern span connecting Treasure Island with Oakland. A CHP spokesperson told KPIX that around 150 participants and spectators took part.The sideshow created a massive traffic jam that extended to the western span.The CHP said participants blocked all eastbound lanes of the roadway...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

New Video From Next Door Shows Moment of Sunset Home Explosion

Newly obtained surveillance video from one or two doors away from the 22nd Avenue home that exploded Thursday shows the moment of the blast and its immediate impact on nearby cars. Video from a home security system from around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday, obtained by ABC 7 and KPIX, shows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy