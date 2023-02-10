High school boys' soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER CITY



DIVISION I



First round, Thursday



South East 7, Wilmington Banning 1



Taft 3, Narbonne 2



Alliance Neuwirth 2, Marquez 1



Los Angeles Marshall 1, Sylmar 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.



#17 South East at #1 Birmingham



#9 Bell at #8 Los Angeles Hamilton



#12 San Fernando at #5 Fremont



#20 Taft at #4 Canoga Park



#14 Alliance Neuwirth at #3 El Camino Real



#11 Locke at #6 Cleveland



#10 Granada Hills at #7 Palisades



#18 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Chavez

DIVISION II



First round, Thursday



Huntington Park 1, Hollywood 0



Vaughn 2, South Gate 0



Grant 2, Fulton 1



Rivera 1, Northridge 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.



Huntington Park/Hollywood winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly



#9 Monroe at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy



#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Arleta



#20 Vaughn at #4 San Pedro



#14 Grant at #3 Santee



#11 King/Drew at #6 Carson



#10 Los Angeles Kennedy at #7 Gardena



#15 Rivera at #2 Garfield

DIVISION III



First round, Thursday



Verdugo Hills 2, Animo South Los Angeles 1 (OT)



Elizabeth 8, Central City Value 1



Mendez 2, Academia Avance 1



North Hollywood 3, Aspire Ollin 1

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.



#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock



#9 Alliance Stern at #8 Manual Arts



#12 Franklin at #5 Animo Robinson



#13 Elizabeth at #4 Triumph



#14 Mendez at #3 Los Angeles Wilson



#11 Stella at #6 Venice



#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Van Nuys



#15 North Hollywood at #2 Belmont

DIVISION IV



First round, Thursday



Orthopaedic 1, Middle College 0



Los Angeles Jordan 2, Animo De La Hoya 1



Port of Los Angeles 3, Rancho Dominguez 2



Annenberg 3, Camino Nuevo 2

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.



#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Sun Valley Magnet



#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Maywood CES



#12 Bravo at #5 Valor



#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Angelou



#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Rise Kohyang



#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Animo Bunche



#10 Reseda at #7 Collins



#15 Annenberg at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION V



First round, Thursday



New Designs University Park 4, Larchmont 1



Dorsey 2, University Pathways Public Service 1



Math/Science 5, Alliance Simon Tech 0



Magnolia Science 2 5, Animo Venice 3

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.



#16 New Designs University Park at #1 New West



#9 Valley Arts/Sciences at #8 Roybal



#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Alliance Burton



#13 Dorsey at #4 Lakeview



#19 Math/Science at #3 Alliance Marine



#11 Animo Watts at #6 Contreras



#10 WISH at #7 Dymally



#15 Magnolia Science 2 at #2 North Valley Military

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.





