High school boys' soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
By Los Angeles Time staff,6 days ago
BOYS' SOCCER CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday
South East 7, Wilmington Banning 1
Taft 3, Narbonne 2
Alliance Neuwirth 2, Marquez 1
Los Angeles Marshall 1, Sylmar 0
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 South East at #1 Birmingham
#9 Bell at #8 Los Angeles Hamilton
#12 San Fernando at #5 Fremont
#20 Taft at #4 Canoga Park
#14 Alliance Neuwirth at #3 El Camino Real
#11 Locke at #6 Cleveland
#10 Granada Hills at #7 Palisades
#18 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Chavez
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday
Huntington Park 1, Hollywood 0
Vaughn 2, South Gate 0
Grant 2, Fulton 1
Rivera 1, Northridge 0
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Huntington Park/Hollywood winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly
#9 Monroe at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Arleta
#20 Vaughn at #4 San Pedro
#14 Grant at #3 Santee
#11 King/Drew at #6 Carson
#10 Los Angeles Kennedy at #7 Gardena
#15 Rivera at #2 Garfield
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday
Verdugo Hills 2, Animo South Los Angeles 1 (OT)
Elizabeth 8, Central City Value 1
Mendez 2, Academia Avance 1
North Hollywood 3, Aspire Ollin 1
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock
#9 Alliance Stern at #8 Manual Arts
#12 Franklin at #5 Animo Robinson
#13 Elizabeth at #4 Triumph
#14 Mendez at #3 Los Angeles Wilson
#11 Stella at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Van Nuys
#15 North Hollywood at #2 Belmont
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday
Orthopaedic 1, Middle College 0
Los Angeles Jordan 2, Animo De La Hoya 1
Port of Los Angeles 3, Rancho Dominguez 2
Annenberg 3, Camino Nuevo 2
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Sun Valley Magnet
#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Bravo at #5 Valor
#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Angelou
#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Rise Kohyang
#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Animo Bunche
#10 Reseda at #7 Collins
#15 Annenberg at #2 University Prep Value
DIVISION V
First round, Thursday
New Designs University Park 4, Larchmont 1
Dorsey 2, University Pathways Public Service 1
Math/Science 5, Alliance Simon Tech 0
Magnolia Science 2 5, Animo Venice 3
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 New Designs University Park at #1 New West
#9 Valley Arts/Sciences at #8 Roybal
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 Alliance Burton
#13 Dorsey at #4 Lakeview
#19 Math/Science at #3 Alliance Marine
#11 Animo Watts at #6 Contreras
#10 WISH at #7 Dymally
#15 Magnolia Science 2 at #2 North Valley Military
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
